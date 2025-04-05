Barack Obama Fed Up With Donald Trump’s Second Term Presidency: ‘It’s Unimaginable’
Barack Obama is fed up!
The former president expressed his stern opinion about President Donald Trump during a speech at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.
During his visit to the prestigious school on Thursday, April 3, Obama brought up Trump’s proposals and executive orders.
With Trump in office for the next four years, the former president said he was extremely worried about the state of the nation.
“It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors,” he said about the president’s action against the federal government, immigration laws and tariffs.
Obama pointed out how damaging Trump barring the Associated Press from the press pool was. The outlet was banned from reporting from the White House after they refused to change “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America.”
“Imagine if I had done any of this. Imagine I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps,” he added.
Obama continued by calling out Trump for intimidating lawyers. “Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated that you will not be allowed into government buildings,” he said. “We will punish you economically for dissenting from the [ACA] or the Iran Deal.”
He continued: “The idea that a White House can say to law firms, ‘If you represent parties that we don’t like, we’re going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively,’ is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans.”
The former world leader elaborated on his worries for students’ free speech, saying it was a pressing matter to him.
“I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech,” he said.
Before the November 2024 election, where Trump defeated Kamala Harris, Obama spoke at a rally in Atlanta, Ga., calling the president a “wannabe king.”
He added, “What I can’t understand is why anyone would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you. Because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself.”
Though Obama has refrained from the media since Trump took office for a second term, the former president is seemingly dipping his feet back into the political waters to help the American people.