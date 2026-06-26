Politics Barack Obama Accuses Donald Trump of Being Two-Faced and Hiding Behind His Phone During Vulgar Attacks: 'He Knows Better' Source: MEGA Barack Obama claimed that Donald Trump hides behind his phone and acts much different in person. Olivia Callanan June 26 2026, Published 2:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During an appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast, Former President Barack Obama claimed that President Donald Trump is insincere and completely changes his tone when they are in the same room. When the conversation between the podcast hosts and Obama turned to the importance of direct dialogue, the Democratic politician revealed a telling pattern: Trump's demeanor shifts when they meet face-to-face.

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'He Knows Better'

Source: MEGA Barack Obama said Donald Trump 'knows better' than to be rude to his face.

"The other thing I believe in, and part of what we try to teach in our leadership training, is I believe in face-to-face," Obama said. "I believe in conversation. So if this, whoever you were talking about, was in front of me, which has happened a couple times, he don't talk like that because he knows better," Obama told podcast hosts and former NBA players, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. He went on to pinpoint the root of the problem, noting that the digital age has a way of enabling people, "And I think there is a — that filter of the phone creates a situation both where people just say kind of crazy stuff that they would never say to your face with no consequences." For years, it has been a conversation that many feel safer making insulting remarks behind the shield of their screens without any real-time consequence, a move that Obama claimed Trump knows all too well.

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'A Suite in His Head'

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Source: MEGA In the same interview, Barack Obama said Donald Trump has an 'obsession' with him.

This accusation comes during the same interview where Obama made headlines for addressing what he sees as Trump's preoccupation with him, characterizing it as an "obsession." Obama went on to say that Trump, doesn't just rent space, he has "a suite in his head." The remark came from a broader conversation about Trump's pattern of publicly attacking the Democratic leader and his family years after leaving the White House. When Barnes brought up the idea of Obama existing rent-free in Trump's mind, the former POTUS smiled.

Divided Attention

Source: MEGA Their relationship has been rocky for years.