The View's Sunny Hostin Labeled a 'Messy Psycho' for Raving Over the Obamas Dissing Donald Trump: 'She's Despicable'
June 26 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
The View's Sunny Hostin got dragged online after raving about how Barack and Michelle Obama are expressing their true feelings on the current POTUS.
On the Thursday, June 25, episode of the talk show, the ladies were discussing how Barack finally addressed Donald Trump's "obsession" with the former president.
Instead of holding back, Barack joked he has a room in the POTUS' head.
'When They Go Low, We Go to the Earth's Crust'
Hostin loved Barack's response and brought up his wife's signature, "When they go low, we go high" phrase.
"I just want to say, I loved that at one point Michelle Obama was saying 'when they go low, we go high.' I am very happy that Michelle Obama and I are now on the same page — when they go low, we go to the earth’s crust," she stated. "Small like an ant. And we meet their energy."
"Welcome to the club, Michelle," Joy Behar declared.
"And I'm really happy Michelle and I are now on the same page," Sunny said again, prompting Whoopi Goldberg to take a pause and say in a questionable tone, "OK," before cutting to commercial.
Social Media Reacts
- Barack Obama Calls Donald Trump's 'Obsession' With Him a 'Strange Thing': 'I Have a Suite in His Head'
- Barack Obama 'Still Lives Rent-Free' in Donald Trump's Head, 'The View' Stars Insist: 'He's So Jealous Because He's Everything He's Not'
- White House Fires Back at Joy Behar's Trump Comments Amid 'The View' Controversy
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Some social media users found Hostin's response distasteful, with one writing, "These women are a messy band of psychos."
"When Sunny Hostin joined The View she advocated daily for a return to civility. I have never seen someone become the very thing they are railing against quite like she has," another critic said, while a third called her "despicable."
'I Obviously Have a Room in His Head'
As OK! reported, Barack was asked about Donald while appearing on the "All the Smoke" podcast.
"The leader of this current administration is still very fascinated with you and your family, constantly bringing you guys up. And you’ve been out of office nearly 10 years now — how do you continue to keep your cool and take the high road, so to speak,” one of the co-hosts asked. "You constantly seem to meet the negativity and racism with class, and it makes you stand out so high. But you don’t just want to cuss his a-- out sometimes?"
"The thing about it is, look, you’ve gotta ask him what it is," Barack replied, as the co-host interjected, "The obsession."
"The obsession. I obviously have a room in his head. A suite in his head," the ex-president joked.
Michelle Obama Shaded Donald Trump
The former first lady also took a swipe at Donald recently while giving a speech at the opening of their Obama Presidential Center.
"You were doing the people's work... rescuing our economy, expanding health care, ending a war, ordering the [Osama] bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize," the mother-of-two gushed of her husband, sparking laughter from the crowd since Donald has constantly complained about not winning the award.