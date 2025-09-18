Barack Obama Says Charlie Kirk's Ideas Were 'Wrong' After the Activist's Comments About Michelle Obama Resurface

Article continues below advertisement

Following the death of Charlie Kirk, former president Barack Obama spoke about political violence during a discussion at the Jefferson Educational Society's Global Summit, a nonprofit in Erie, Pa. While expressing his condolences to Kirk’s family, Obama, in the same breath, voiced his opposition against the right-wing activist’s former comments about Michelle Obama.

Charlie Kirk's Resurfaced Comment About Michelle Obama

Source: mega Barack Obama felt some of Charlie Kirk's ideas were 'wrong.'

In a resurfaced clip from his eponymous podcast, Charlie explained why he felt Michelle was an “affirmative action” pick based on the color of her skin and not her capacity to lead and inform. “Joy Reid, Michelle Obama, Sheila Jackson Lee and Kentaji Brown Jackson… We know you do not have brain processing power to otherwise be taken seriously,” the activist expressed on his podcast. “You had to go steal a white person’s slot to be taken somewhat seriously.”

'I Think Those Ideas Were Wrong'

Source: mega Charlie Kirk previously suggested Michelle Obama was an 'affirmative action' pick based on the color of her skin.

Barack addressed the comments during the Tuesday event, saying, “Obviously I didn’t know Charlie Kirk. I was generally aware of some of his ideas. I think those ideas were wrong, but that doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family.” “We have to extend grace to people during their period of mourning and shock,” he added. “We can also, at the same time, say that I disagree with the idea that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was a mistake. That’s not me politicizing the issue. It’s making an observation about who are we as a country.”

Barack Obama Says We Must 'Respect' Other People's Right to Speak Freely

Source: mega Barack Obama said people must have 'respect' for others' right to discuss their opposing opinions.

Barack noted he strongly disagreed with the “suggestion that my wife or Justice Jackson does not have adequate brain processing power.” Despite his remarks, the 44th president voiced his support for healthy debate, as he believes they are necessary to maintain democracy. “Those are all topics that we have to be able to discuss honestly and forthrightly, while we still insist that in that process of debate, we respect other people’s right to say things that we profoundly disagree with,” Barack said. “That’s how we should approach this.”

