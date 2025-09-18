or
Article continues below advertisement
Barack Obama Says Charlie Kirk's Ideas Were 'Wrong' After the Activist's Comments About Michelle Obama Resurface

photo of Barack Obama and Charlie Kirk
Source: mega

Barack Obama defended his wife against Charlie Kirk's resurfaced comments.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Following the death of Charlie Kirk, former president Barack Obama spoke about political violence during a discussion at the Jefferson Educational Society's Global Summit, a nonprofit in Erie, Pa.

While expressing his condolences to Kirk’s family, Obama, in the same breath, voiced his opposition against the right-wing activist’s former comments about Michelle Obama.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Resurfaced Comment About Michelle Obama

photo of Barack Obama felt that some of Charlie Kirk's ideas were 'wrong'
Source: mega

Barack Obama felt some of Charlie Kirk's ideas were 'wrong.'

In a resurfaced clip from his eponymous podcast, Charlie explained why he felt Michelle was an “affirmative action” pick based on the color of her skin and not her capacity to lead and inform.

Joy Reid, Michelle Obama, Sheila Jackson Lee and Kentaji Brown Jackson… We know you do not have brain processing power to otherwise be taken seriously,” the activist expressed on his podcast. “You had to go steal a white person’s slot to be taken somewhat seriously.”

Article continues below advertisement

'I Think Those Ideas Were Wrong'

photo of Charlie Kirk previously suggested that Michelle Obama was an 'affirmative action' pick based on the color of her skin
Source: mega

Charlie Kirk previously suggested Michelle Obama was an 'affirmative action' pick based on the color of her skin.

Barack addressed the comments during the Tuesday event, saying, “Obviously I didn’t know Charlie Kirk. I was generally aware of some of his ideas. I think those ideas were wrong, but that doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family.”

“We have to extend grace to people during their period of mourning and shock,” he added. “We can also, at the same time, say that I disagree with the idea that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was a mistake. That’s not me politicizing the issue. It’s making an observation about who are we as a country.”

Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama Says We Must 'Respect' Other People's Right to Speak Freely

photo of Barack Obama says people must have 'respect' for others' right to discuss their opposing opinions
Source: mega

Barack Obama said people must have 'respect' for others' right to discuss their opposing opinions.

Barack noted he strongly disagreed with the “suggestion that my wife or Justice Jackson does not have adequate brain processing power.” Despite his remarks, the 44th president voiced his support for healthy debate, as he believes they are necessary to maintain democracy.

“Those are all topics that we have to be able to discuss honestly and forthrightly, while we still insist that in that process of debate, we respect other people’s right to say things that we profoundly disagree with,” Barack said. “That’s how we should approach this.”

Charlie Kirk's Last Question He Took Before He Was Shot and Killed

photo of Charlie Kirk was talking about mass shootings carried out by the transgender community when he was shot and killed
Source: mega

Charlie Kirk was talking about mass shootings carried out by the transgender community when he was shot and killed.

The Turning Point USA co-founder’s last words before he was shot and killed were about his views on mass shootings carried out by the transgender community.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” Utah Valley University undergrad Hunter Kozak asked. Charlie responded, “Too many.”

Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin of the right-winger, is reportedly dating a transgender individual.

In leaked texts between Tyler and his partner, he explained how he shot Charlie because he “had enough of his hatred.” The suspect now faces the death penalty from prosecutors.

