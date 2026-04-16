Stunning Barbara Corcoran, 77, Shows Off Beach Body to 'Manifest' Modeling for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover: Photo
April 16 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
Barbara Corcoran is giving women half her age a run for their money!
The star turned heads on Wednesday, April 15, when she shared a photo of herself rocking a white, v-neck one-piece swimsuit and a silky orange cover-up.
Barbara Corcoran Wants to Be in 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'
"It’s that time of year again! Manifesting my cover next year," the businesswoman, 77, captioned the gorgeous shot, going on to include the following hashtags: #sportsillustrated #model #swimsuit."
Fans raved over her appearance in the comments section, with one person penning, "😍🧡 beautiful Barbara!!"
"🧡 Stunning Photo! Looking incredible!" gushed another admirer, while a third wrote, "You inspire me Barbara!! You’re a beautiful lady❤️."
"1000 percent u should be on the cover !!👏🏼💪🏼💫," one individual insisted, referring to her SI Swimsuit message.
The Star Shared Her Plastic Surgery Secrets
The Shark Tank star has had some help when it comes to her appearance, spilling some of her plastic surgery secrets last year.
The blonde beauty revealed she's had an eye lift and neck lift in addition to getting "ear filler four times a year." She also gets skin treatments like a fractional CO2 laser.
In addition, she's undergone "three facelifts, lower eyelid skin punch, filler 4x a year, brow lift, professional teeth whitening, fractional 1550 laser once a year and a clear and brilliant laser twice a year."
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In 2024, the businesswoman told Page Six she's "hoping" to have a fourth facelift on her 85th birthday.
"I'm thinking of enhancing my figure," she spilled. "I would like to have a bigger chest, bigger hips, bigger butt."
Corcoran shared a before and after video last year to show off her yearslong transformation, noting that on Season 1 of Shark Tank, she never had a facelift or used Botox and filler.
"I went full Hollywood! 🤣❤️," she quipped.
The popular show first premiered back in 2009.
Barbara Corcoran Tried to Trick Fans on April Fools' Day
The star has such an affinity for going under the knife that she played a 2025 April Fools' Day prank on fans by uploading a Photoshopped image of herself where she sported glam makeup and perfectly smooth skin.
"BIG NEWS: I finally did it! I went for my FOURTH facelift. And boy was it worth every penny," she captioned the picture. "I told the doctor I wanted to look 25 again, and I'd say he delivered! #NoFilter #AllNatural."
She had the post play "I Feel Pretty" by Julie Andrews in the background.