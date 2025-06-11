Barbara Walters' Friend Admits 'Some of Her Interviews Haven't Aged Well': 'No One Got Out Unscathed'

Oprah Winfrey defended Walters' tenacity, noting, "she asked the questions that nobody else asked."

ABC News senior executive producer David Sloan echoed that notion, insisting, "she really changed the way people ask questions."

"Can you imagine sitting opposite Chris Christie, the then-governor of New Jersey, who was running for President, and saying, ‘Aren’t you too fat to be President?’ But these were the things that the people watching at home on their sofas really wanted to know," he explained.

Sloane also noted that regardless of who she was speaking with, "you’ve never seen someone more prepared."