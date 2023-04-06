Brooke Shields Condemns Late Star Barbara Walters For Scrutinizing Her Body On National TV As A Little Girl: 'Unconscionable'

The actress, who was 15 at the time, described her feelings on her meeting with Walters, saying, "The way the press treated us and what was acceptable, whether it’s asking me my measurements on nationwide television, asking me to stand up — Barbara Walters did that and compared herself to me — and just the sort of approach that they had in asking me questions as a [teen] was really just unconscionable."

Clarkson responded to the Blue Lagoon alum stating that the interview "stirs rage" within her.