Brooke Shields Condemns Late Star Barbara Walters For Scrutinizing Her Body On National TV As A Little Girl: 'Unconscionable'
Brooke Shields slammed the late Barbara Walters as she looked back on her infamous 1981 interview with the TV host during her Wednesday, April 5, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The actress, who was 15 at the time, described her feelings on her meeting with Walters, saying, "The way the press treated us and what was acceptable, whether it’s asking me my measurements on nationwide television, asking me to stand up — Barbara Walters did that and compared herself to me — and just the sort of approach that they had in asking me questions as a [teen] was really just unconscionable."
Clarkson responded to the Blue Lagoon alum stating that the interview "stirs rage" within her.
The former exploited teen said it "breaks" her heart seeing "that little girl" anytime she watches the clips.
In the iconic interview, Walters says: "I think when people see you, they don’t realize how tall and slim you are. Let me stand up with you because I’m 5'5 and I’m wearing high heels."
"It’s very hard when you have a little kid this high to keep her down to size, isn’t it?" the newswomen asked Shields' mother, Teri, who was present for the occasion. In response, the Endless Love actress said her father was "really tall, too," adding that he was 6'7.
Shields also discussed the interaction with the iconic journalist on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2022, mentioning how in the moment she thought, "'This isn’t right. I don’t understand what this is.' But I just behaved and just smiled," Shields continued, adding she "felt so taken advantage of in so many ways."
Additionally, the mom-of-two spoke of the incident in 2021, where she described Walters' behavior as "criminal" and "maddening."
Shields explained the media "never wanted my answer," but rather, "they just wanted their point of view."
Before Walters' death in December 2022, she never addressed Shields' comments about the interview. The 93-year-old was pictured alongside the child star on many occasions over the years following their 1981 meeting.
