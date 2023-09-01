Barbara Walters’ Parting Words and Final Resting Place Revealed in New Memoir

Walters, a trailblazer in broadcast journalism, was celebrated as one of the most successful female broadcasters of all time, founding The View, hosting 20/20 and becoming the face of ABC Evening News.

However, her achievements were not without internal struggles. She battled an everlasting "fear of an impending catastrophe" and endured the lasting trauma inflicted by her famous and mercurial impresario father.

The 93-year-old approached life with a pragmatic attitude, as she once told an outlet in 2014, "I get up, and I do my day, and I do my work, and I see friends. But I don't sit and think about how I see myself or what my legacy is."