Barbara Walters’ Parting Words and Final Resting Place Revealed in New Memoir
The biographer of the late broadcast journalism icon Barbara Walters has shared the secrets of her final resting place and her last words in a new book.
Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief of USA Today, conducted a series of interviews with Walters prior to her passing, which served as the foundation for Page's upcoming book, The Rulebreaker: The Life and Times of Barbara Walters.
With its release scheduled for April 2024, the book promises to be the definitive biography of the renowned journalist.
According to Page, Walter's final words uttered were, "No regrets — I had a great life."
These poignant words are now immortalized on a modest marker at Walters' final resting place.
Following her demise, her burial site remained undisclosed. Page, however, shared that Walters was laid to rest at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, a 50-year-old funeral home and cemetery in South Florida.
Walters' gravesite can be identified by a discreet "small black and gold marker" encased in a slender marble frame. The marker bears her name, years of birth and death, and, fittingly, her last words.
Walters, a trailblazer in broadcast journalism, was celebrated as one of the most successful female broadcasters of all time, founding The View, hosting 20/20 and becoming the face of ABC Evening News.
However, her achievements were not without internal struggles. She battled an everlasting "fear of an impending catastrophe" and endured the lasting trauma inflicted by her famous and mercurial impresario father.
The 93-year-old approached life with a pragmatic attitude, as she once told an outlet in 2014, "I get up, and I do my day, and I do my work, and I see friends. But I don't sit and think about how I see myself or what my legacy is."
As OK! previously reported, insiders claimed that Walters was living her last days stuck inside her New York City apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia prior to her death.
She allegedly spent her final days as a lonely recluse, either "napping" or "staring out the window."
Vanity Fair reported the source's comments.