Inside Barbara Walters' Sad Last Days Prior to Death at 93

That made Walters able to get up close and personal with some of the hottest men on the planet — but the one who really made her day was Clint Eastwood! “We did an interview, and he began to flirt,” Walters once revealed about her 1980 sit-down with Eastwood. “And I fell apart.” The former Today newswoman admitted that although she had it all — money, fame, a place in history — there was one thing she wanted: to look like Audrey Hepburn. “I interviewed her at one point, and she was simply lovely,” said Walters.

“I had short hair and bangs,” to imitate her Breakfast at Tiffany’s idol. “I just thought she was the most beautiful.”

Walters became friends with John Wayne during his last television interview in 1979. At the end, she told The Duke to “stick around for a while,” to which he replied, “I sure want to.”

Tragically, he was dead just three months later. Walters says she was most touched by her talk with Superman icon Christopher Reeve after he became paralyzed from a horseback riding accident. And at one point there were rumors Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was a paramour! She found singing superstar Cher a “delight to talk to” when she interviewed her in the 1980s with the two of them sitting around like BFFs — gabbing on a sheepskin throw rug! But there were plenty of folks she interviewed who turned out to be less than lovable.