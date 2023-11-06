Barbra Streisand Was Forced to Write About Her Exes in Upcoming Memoir: 'I Didn't Want To!'
Barbra Streisand didn't want to discuss her love life in her new memoir, but the Funny Girl lead claims she was more or less pushed into doing so.
In her recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, the superstar dished on the contents of My Name Is Barbra, which hits shelves on Tuesday, November 7.
"Listen, I didn't want to write about any of them!" the singer, 81, declared of penning stories about her former flames, which includes ex-husband Elliot Gould, athlete Andre Agassi and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.
"But you did!" journalist Gayle King noted, to which Streisand replied, "My editor said, 'You have to leave some blood on the page!'"
"But you had a good time?" King asked.
"With the men in my life? Yes," she stated.
When the mom-of-one was asked about why she penned a memoir after all these years, she explained, "I want them to know the truth. I love truth. One of the reasons I wrote the book is to talk about the myths about me."
Later on in the interview, she was joined by husband James Brolin, whom she married in 1998.
"What's the biggest misconception people have about her?" King asked Brolin, 83.
"Well, there's a lot of little girl in there — a lot," he responded. "Therefore, it was covered up with a lot of firmness about how she'd like life to be and how she'd like to have things done."
In an excerpt obtained by a magazine, the Grammy winner revealed that when she first met her current spouse, she "had basically given up on finding someone. And frankly, I was all right with being on my own."
"I had my son, I had great friends to keep me company, my work was fulfilling, and I loved my new house in Malibu overlooking the ocean," she continued. "Maybe you have to be happy with yourself before you can be happy with someone else."
Later on, she detailed how the two have made their relationship work for more than two decades.
"I think the real reason our relationship has endured is that we’re both willing to work at it," she said. "Jim and I are very different. As he’s said to me, 'You’re an expert at looking for what’s wrong, while I’m just happy to wake up in the morning.' (He’ll live much longer than me. He keeps saying he’s going to live to be 100, and recently upped it to 110. He probably will, with that attitude.)"
