Barbra Streisand Was Forced to Write About Her Exes in Upcoming Memoir: 'I Didn't Want To!'

"Listen, I didn't want to write about any of them!" the singer, 81, declared of penning stories about her former flames, which includes ex-husband Elliot Gould, athlete Andre Agassi and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

"But you did!" journalist Gayle King noted, to which Streisand replied, "My editor said, 'You have to leave some blood on the page!'"

"But you had a good time?" King asked.

"With the men in my life? Yes," she stated.