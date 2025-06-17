Barbra Streisand 'Can't Remember' If She Slept With Warren Beatty: 'There Are Certain Things I Block Out'
Barbra Streisand made a salacious confession about actor Warren Beatty.
While she had already discussed him in her 2023 memoir, My Name Is Barbara, claiming she couldn’t remember if they had s--, she took it a step further in a new interview.
'I Can't Remember'
“I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can’t remember if we actually had penetration,” she dished to a media outlet. “I swear to God, I can’t. There are certain things I block out.”
After the interviewer called “bulls---" on her claims, she doubled down, insisting she couldn't recall what actually happened.
“But I know we’re still friends,” the Yentl star reiterated. “Every year on my birthday, he calls me and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth. So we’re still friends. I met him when I was 15 years old, and he was 21, I think.”
Barbra Streisand Previously Talked About Warren Beatty
In her memoir, Streisand detailed how she met him when she was 16 and he was 21, describing the famous actor as being “tall with movie-star looks," adding how “women were falling at his feet.”
"He asked me to cue him on his lines,” she detailed of when they first met. “If that was a come-on, I missed it entirely. He also played the piano. I was impressed. We used to eat together occasionally and talk about life... In any event, Warren and I became friends for life. He had star quality then and he still has it now. And every time we get together we reminisce about those days."
'Did I Sleep With Warren?'
In 1977, Playboy asked if she and Beatty were romantically linked, to which she shared in her book she responded by calling him one of her “flings.”
“I was just tossing off a reply, playing the role of a jaded woman of the world,” she wrote.
"Warren and I go back a long way (back to summer stock) and there's some water under that bridge," she continued. "Recently, we were on the phone talking politics and who knows what else when he said, 'I remember why we broke up.' I said, 'When were we together?' Then I hung up and asked myself, Did I sleep with Warren? I kind of remember. I guess I did. Probably once."
'Very Astute'
In 2021, Beatty received AFI’s Life Achievement Award, which was something Streisand also wrote about.
"Warren Beatty described meeting me when I had just turned sixteen,” she noted. “’Even then you had that one-of-a-kind mix of intelligence, critical skepticism, and eroticism that we all know and love so well.’ Eroticism? Hmmm… interesting choice of word, and it may have said more about Warren than me! He can be very astute, and also funny, which is part of what makes him so charming."
Streisand is currently married to James Brolin, while Beatty is married to Annette Bening.