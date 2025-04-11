or
Hot Celeb Memoirs to Read This Summer — From Britney Spears to Chelsea Handler and More!

From Britney Spears to Chelsea Handler, these celebrities are telling all in their memoirs!

April 11 2025, Published 1:53 a.m. ET

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to sit back and relax — with a good book, of course!

If you need something to read, then look no further than these juicy celebrity memoirs, which you can check out on Everand, as it has nearly 30,000 ebooks and 650 audiobooks. Over the past 6 months, Biography and Memoir titles have nearly three-quarters of a million hours read (and listened) on Everand.

Scroll through the list below to get some recommendations!

The Woman in Me — Britney Spears

book britney

Hot in pop culture, this behind-the-scenes look into Britney Spears' life covers both the highs and lows, making it impossible to put down! It's the perfect summer read to keep you engaged while learning more about Spears' powerful comeback. (Audio & Ebook)

I'll Have What She's Having — Chelsea Handler

book chelsea

Packed with Chelsea Handler's signature humor and blunt honesty, this book is perfect if you want to laugh poolside or are packing your duffel bag for a weekend trip. Even better, you can follow along as the comedian reads the audiobook version with her classic comedic delivery and cunning wit! (Audio & Ebook)

Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman — Brooke Shields

book brooekshields

This candid take on aging, beauty and identity is a relatable and empowering listen for lazy summer afternoons when you want something with a bit more depth. In the audiobook version, hear Brooke Shields narrate her personal journey, sharing infamous tales from her life in Hollywood. (Audiobook)

I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams — Jordan Chiles

book jordan chiles

Olympic athlete Jordan Chiles narrates the audiobook version of her memoir, revealing her path to victory and the obstacles she overcame along the way. Her energy and determination make this an irresistible listen perfect for when you have some free time. (Audiobook)

The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir — Kelly Bishop

book kelly bishop

Pair your relaxing beach vacation with the perfect aesthetics of Gilmore Girls by reading the words of Kelly Bishop. Bishop dives into all the behind-the-scenes stories of what being a Gilmore was really like on set so you can fangirl while recharging and getting your Vitamin D fix. (Audio & Ebook)

My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand

book barbrastreisand

Barbra Streisand's memoir is rich in detail, captivating, and filled with fascinating stories from her remarkable career, making it a great pick for a summer of slow, satisfying reading that you can savor at your own pace. (Ebook)

In Gad We Trust — Josh Gad

book josh gad

Funny, chaotic and packed with A-list stories, Josh Gad’s memoir feels like your unfiltered friend sharing all his best moments. It’s an easy, laugh-out-loud listen — perfect for a solo beach walk or quick mood boost. (Audiobook)

Down the Drain — Julia Fox

book julia fox

Wild, unapologetic and impossible to ignore, Julia Fox’s memoir dives into her unconventional life with raw honesty and chaotic charm. It’s the perfect edgy summer read when you're in the mood for something bold and unfiltered — especially with the model narrating the audiobook in her signature no-filter style. (Audio & Ebook)

Cher: Part One: The Memoir — Cher

book cher

Cher’s memoir is bold, glamorous and packed with legendary stories. Whether you're relaxing by the water or cruising with the windows down, this audiobook offers an intimate look at her incredible life filled with love, loss and pop culture history. (Audiobook)

Master of Me — Keke Palmer

book keke palmer

In Master of Me, Keke Palmer shares her journey with the honesty, humor, and heart that makes her so beloved. Narrated by Palmer herself, this audiobook is the perfect beach-day listen — uplifting, reflective and full of personal stories that feel like a conversation with a friend. (Audiobook)

