Hot Celeb Memoirs to Read This Summer — From Britney Spears to Chelsea Handler and More!
Summer is almost here, which means it's time to sit back and relax — with a good book, of course!
If you need something to read, then look no further than these juicy celebrity memoirs, which you can check out on Everand.
Scroll through the list below to get some recommendations!
The Woman in Me — Britney Spears
Hot in pop culture, this behind-the-scenes look into Britney Spears' life covers both the highs and lows, making it impossible to put down! It's the perfect summer read to keep you engaged while learning more about Spears' powerful comeback. (Audio & Ebook)
I'll Have What She's Having — Chelsea Handler
Packed with Chelsea Handler's signature humor and blunt honesty, this book is perfect if you want to laugh poolside or are packing your duffel bag for a weekend trip. Even better, you can follow along as the comedian reads the audiobook version with her classic comedic delivery and cunning wit! (Audio & Ebook)
Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman — Brooke Shields
This candid take on aging, beauty and identity is a relatable and empowering listen for lazy summer afternoons when you want something with a bit more depth. In the audiobook version, hear Brooke Shields narrate her personal journey, sharing infamous tales from her life in Hollywood. (Audiobook)
I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams — Jordan Chiles
Olympic athlete Jordan Chiles narrates the audiobook version of her memoir, revealing her path to victory and the obstacles she overcame along the way. Her energy and determination make this an irresistible listen perfect for when you have some free time. (Audiobook)
The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir — Kelly Bishop
Pair your relaxing beach vacation with the perfect aesthetics of Gilmore Girls by reading the words of Kelly Bishop. Bishop dives into all the behind-the-scenes stories of what being a Gilmore was really like on set so you can fangirl while recharging and getting your Vitamin D fix. (Audio & Ebook)
My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand's memoir is rich in detail, captivating, and filled with fascinating stories from her remarkable career, making it a great pick for a summer of slow, satisfying reading that you can savor at your own pace. (Ebook)
Down the Drain — Julia Fox
Wild, unapologetic and impossible to ignore, Julia Fox’s memoir dives into her unconventional life with raw honesty and chaotic charm. It’s the perfect edgy summer read when you're in the mood for something bold and unfiltered — especially with the model narrating the audiobook in her signature no-filter style. (Audio & Ebook)
Cher: Part One: The Memoir — Cher
Cher’s memoir is bold, glamorous and packed with legendary stories. Whether you're relaxing by the water or cruising with the windows down, this audiobook offers an intimate look at her incredible life filled with love, loss and pop culture history. (Audiobook)
Master of Me — Keke Palmer
In Master of Me, Keke Palmer shares her journey with the honesty, humor, and heart that makes her so beloved. Narrated by Palmer herself, this audiobook is the perfect beach-day listen — uplifting, reflective and full of personal stories that feel like a conversation with a friend. (Audiobook)