Barron Trump Dating Rumors Debunked: Donald's Youngest Son Is Not Dating Argentinian Dancer
Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Barron Trump is a single man despite viral social media speculation.
Rumors ignited earlier this week after several TikTok users claimed that Trump, 19, is dating a 19-year-old Argentinian dancer named Carlos. However, a source close to the Trump family shut down the speculation, telling Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop on Wednesday, October 29, “This is total nonsense. Trump is not dating anyone. He’s focused on school and staying out of the spotlight.”
Barron Trump Was Rumored to Have a Boyfriend
According to the outlet, Carlos went viral in AI-suspected photos, but no one could confirm the Argentine native existed beyond the social media posts. In addition, insiders insisted that Trump is “completely single.”
Trump made headlines earlier this month when he reportedly shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower to accommodate a date. Multiple outlets reported the space in the swanky Fifth Avenue skyscraper was shut down due to security reasons.
Barron Trump Is Currently in His Sophomore Year at New York University
Trump is currently in his sophomore year at New York University, where he travels between New York and Washington, D.C. to attend classes at NYU’s Academic Center. The business school student has adjusted to college life as the president’s son, and it's known that the teen agrees to additional security procedures to protect his safety on campus.
Barron Trump Isn't Allowed to Give Out His Phone Number
In the spring, a source revealed that due to privacy concerns, the teenager withholds his personal cell phone number from classmates and instead communicates with friends through the gaming chat app Discord on his Xbox.
"He has added it to his repertoire. It’s his communication platform of choice," the source explained to a publication. "It’s his work around. He’s still troubleshooting."
Barron Trump Communicates Through Gaming
Although Trump would ideally like to share his phone number with a few people in his small circle, it "creates more trouble than it’s worth," the insider said.
"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop," they pointed out. "You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round."
Trump is flexible to the extra precautions, according to the insider, "It’s gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."