Barron Trump Dating Rumors Debunked: Donald's Youngest Son Is Not Dating Argentinian Dancer

Barron Trump is a single man despite viral social media speculation. Rumors ignited earlier this week after several TikTok users claimed that Trump, 19, is dating a 19-year-old Argentinian dancer named Carlos. However, a source close to the Trump family shut down the speculation, telling Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop on Wednesday, October 29, “This is total nonsense. Trump is not dating anyone. He’s focused on school and staying out of the spotlight.”

Barron Trump Was Rumored to Have a Boyfriend

Source: MEGA Social media rumors ignited earlier this week that Barron Trump was dating an Argentinian dancer.

According to the outlet, Carlos went viral in AI-suspected photos, but no one could confirm the Argentine native existed beyond the social media posts. In addition, insiders insisted that Trump is “completely single.” Trump made headlines earlier this month when he reportedly shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower to accommodate a date. Multiple outlets reported the space in the swanky Fifth Avenue skyscraper was shut down due to security reasons.

Barron Trump Is Currently in His Sophomore Year at New York University

Source: MEGA Barron Trump currently travels between New York and Washington, D.C.

Trump is currently in his sophomore year at New York University, where he travels between New York and Washington, D.C. to attend classes at NYU’s Academic Center. The business school student has adjusted to college life as the president’s son, and it's known that the teen agrees to additional security procedures to protect his safety on campus.

Barron Trump Isn't Allowed to Give Out His Phone Number

Source: MEGA Barron Trump is reportedly not allowed to give out his phone number to his classmates.

In the spring, a source revealed that due to privacy concerns, the teenager withholds his personal cell phone number from classmates and instead communicates with friends through the gaming chat app Discord on his Xbox. "He has added it to his repertoire. It’s his communication platform of choice," the source explained to a publication. "It’s his work around. He’s still troubleshooting."

Barron Trump Communicates Through Gaming

Source: MEGA Barron Trump offers his gamer tag instead of his phone number to classmates.