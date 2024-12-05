Barron Trump MIA at NYU: Former First Son Socializes Via Video Games While Keeping a Low Profile at College
President-elect Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, lives his life surrounded by Secret Service agents, but according to sources, he's been using video games to get to know his fellow students at NYU.
A number of students at the school confirmed Barron's presence on campus is discreet, with him swiftly moving in and out of buildings while being closely monitored by security personnel.
The Secret Service provides round-the-clock protection to Barron, making it challenging for him to experience the typical college freshman lifestyle. However, those who have interacted with him describe his demeanor as "chill" and amiable.
One student shared, "Playing hacky sack in the quad ain't his thing," highlighting Barron's preference for alternative ways of connecting with others.
Despite not being the center of attention at social gatherings, Barron has managed to forge connections through his shared interest in video games. He is reportedly an avid gamer and has been reaching out to NYU students to join him in online gaming sessions. By exchanging Discord usernames and gamertags, Barron plays a number of games with his friends.
FIFA, a renowned soccer video game, is reported to be one of Barron's favored choices for gaming.
His enthusiasm for gaming comes as no surprise, as his father, Donald Trump, previously mentioned Barron's fondness for this recreational activity during a conversation with live streamer Adin Ross.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Barron also made time to help Donald secure his win in the 2024 election. Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, said her relative played a key role in his dad's campaign.
"There have been many times I've been traveling during the campaign with my father-in-law in the car, going to places, and Barron would call, and he'll say, 'Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes,'" she explained during a recent appearance on the "Autism Capital" podcast.
The right-wing leader's senior advisor, Jason Miller, also emphasized the vital role Barron played in getting his dad back into the White House.
"Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do," the staffer explained in a recent interview. "I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job."
The former first son also recently viral after a 2010 video of him as a child resurfaced, showing him to have a Slovenian accent like his mother, Melania Trump.