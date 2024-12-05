Barron Trump MIA at NYU: Former First Son Socializes Via Video Games While Keeping a Low Profile at College

A number of students at the school confirmed Barron's presence on campus is discreet, with him swiftly moving in and out of buildings while being closely monitored by security personnel.

The Secret Service provides round-the-clock protection to Barron, making it challenging for him to experience the typical college freshman lifestyle. However, those who have interacted with him describe his demeanor as "chill" and amiable.

One student shared, "Playing hacky sack in the quad ain't his thing," highlighting Barron's preference for alternative ways of connecting with others.