Barron Trump Comes Face-to-Face With NYU Professor Who Called His Father Donald Trump a 'Threat' to the Country
Barron Trump, 18, began his first day at New York University's Stern School of Business by meeting with the school's interim dean, J.P. Eggers, who was previously known for his anti-Trump stance.
Eggers was one of the 14 administrators at NYU Stern who signed an open letter in October 2020, along with other prestigious business schools, warning of the "threat" then-President Donald Trump posed to the country.
The letter, authored by Harvard professor Deepak Malhotra and signed by over 1,000 individuals, called on business leaders to speak out against the ex-prez's leadership and emphasized the importance of public declarations regarding his fitness to lead.
This public stance against Donald aligns with other professional groups, such as veterans, scientists, and doctors who vocalized their concerns before the 2020 election that was won by Joe Biden.
“It is time for business leaders to follow suit and speak out against the threat Trump poses to our country,” the letter urged, referencing the various professional groups that spoke out against Trump in the lead-up to the last election.
“It is time for business leaders to declare publicly what so many have been saying privately: that President Trump is unfit to lead and is a threat to the Republic,” the letter read. “And it is time for journalists to start asking America’s CEOs whether they believe four more years of Trump would be good for the country.”
Upon Barron's arrival at NYU, he was reportedly accompanied by bodyguards and swiftly taken to meet with the dean and attend classes.
According to the Daily Beast, over half of the administrators who signed the 2020 letter still hold positions at NYU Stern.
Barron's choice of NYU Stern over Wharton, where his father attended, was approved by the former president, who also requested the school vouch for his business accounting amid a legal dispute.
In a $250 million accounting fraud case led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Stern accounting professor Eli Bartov testified on behalf of the Republican nominee, stating there was no evidence of financial misconduct.
“My analysis shows the statements of financial conditions for all the years were not materially misstated,” Bartov said in the testimony. “There is no evidence here of concealment.”
Despite the accounting professor's testimony, Donald was found guilty of fraud in February and ordered to pay a significant judgment.
Justice Arthur Engoron criticized Bartov's testimony, highlighting the concerning practice of experts providing favorable statements for a fee.