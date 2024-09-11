or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Barron Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Barron Trump Comes Face-to-Face With NYU Professor Who Called His Father Donald Trump a 'Threat' to the Country

Composite photo of Barron Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump met with a college professor who previously ridiculed his father.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Barron Trump, 18, began his first day at New York University's Stern School of Business by meeting with the school's interim dean, J.P. Eggers, who was previously known for his anti-Trump stance.

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump comes nyu professor father donald trump threat country
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump began his education at NYU earlier this month.

Eggers was one of the 14 administrators at NYU Stern who signed an open letter in October 2020, along with other prestigious business schools, warning of the "threat" then-President Donald Trump posed to the country.

The letter, authored by Harvard professor Deepak Malhotra and signed by over 1,000 individuals, called on business leaders to speak out against the ex-prez's leadership and emphasized the importance of public declarations regarding his fitness to lead.

This public stance against Donald aligns with other professional groups, such as veterans, scientists, and doctors who vocalized their concerns before the 2020 election that was won by Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump comes nyu professor father donald trump threat country
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is former President Donald Trump's youngest son.

Article continues below advertisement

“It is time for business leaders to follow suit and speak out against the threat Trump poses to our country,” the letter urged, referencing the various professional groups that spoke out against Trump in the lead-up to the last election.

“It is time for business leaders to declare publicly what so many have been saying privately: that President Trump is unfit to lead and is a threat to the Republic,” the letter read. “And it is time for journalists to start asking America’s CEOs whether they believe four more years of Trump would be good for the country.”

MORE ON:
Barron Trump
Article continues below advertisement
barron trump comes nyu professor father donald trump threat country
Source: MEGA

Dean J.P. Eggers welcomed Barron Trump on his first day at NYU.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon Barron's arrival at NYU, he was reportedly accompanied by bodyguards and swiftly taken to meet with the dean and attend classes.

According to the Daily Beast, over half of the administrators who signed the 2020 letter still hold positions at NYU Stern.

Barron's choice of NYU Stern over Wharton, where his father attended, was approved by the former president, who also requested the school vouch for his business accounting amid a legal dispute.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement
barron trump comes nyu professor father donald trump threat country
Source: MEGA

Barron was accompanied by bodyguards and swiftly taken to meet with the dean when he arrived at NYU.

In a $250 million accounting fraud case led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Stern accounting professor Eli Bartov testified on behalf of the Republican nominee, stating there was no evidence of financial misconduct.

“My analysis shows the statements of financial conditions for all the years were not materially misstated,” Bartov said in the testimony. “There is no evidence here of concealment.”

Despite the accounting professor's testimony, Donald was found guilty of fraud in February and ordered to pay a significant judgment.

Justice Arthur Engoron criticized Bartov's testimony, highlighting the concerning practice of experts providing favorable statements for a fee.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.