Barron Trump Comes Face-to-Face With NYU Professor Who Called His Father Donald Trump a 'Threat' to the Country

Eggers was one of the 14 administrators at NYU Stern who signed an open letter in October 2020, along with other prestigious business schools, warning of the "threat" then-President Donald Trump posed to the country.

The letter, authored by Harvard professor Deepak Malhotra and signed by over 1,000 individuals, called on business leaders to speak out against the ex-prez's leadership and emphasized the importance of public declarations regarding his fitness to lead.

This public stance against Donald aligns with other professional groups, such as veterans, scientists, and doctors who vocalized their concerns before the 2020 election that was won by Joe Biden.