OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Barron Trump
Politics

Barron Trump's Outrageous Height Goes Viral Again After Standing Over Dad Donald at Thanksgiving Feast

image of The Trump family gathered on November 27 for Thanksgiving.
Source: @EricLDaugh/X/MEGA

The Trump family gathered on November 27 for Thanksgiving.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 29 2025, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Barron Trump is almost as tall as daddy Donald Trump's Manhattan skyscrapers!

The 19-year-old son of the president, 79, has gone viral once again for his incredibly tall height at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving dinner on November 27.

Barron was spotted in a social media video towering over his father during the feast.

Source: @EricLDaugh/X

A video showed Barron Trump walking in with his parents, Donald and Melania Trump.

The New York University student followed Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, into the vast dining room of guests in the video.

The song "We Are the World" played in the background as people cheered and clapped as the trio entered the room for dinner.

Barron, who stands at 6 feet and 9 inches tall, donned a crisp black suit and a navy stripped tie for the holiday as he had his dark blonde hair slicked back.

image of As Donald Trump waltzed into the dining room for Thanksgiving, Barron trailed behind him.
Source: @EricLDaugh/X

As Donald Trump waltzed into the dining room for Thanksgiving, Barron trailed behind him.

Fans were shocked at Barron's immense height, with one user tweeting: "What a sight to behold! Barron could dunk on anyone now."

Another person joked: "Well, Barron is tall, you got that right. No surprise. He has tall genes and was well fed growing up."

"Barron has the best view of the room," one quipped. "Barron is so tall, he doubles as his own security detail."

"Lol...Barron just towers over Mom and Dad!," someone said. "Presidents, ideally, are physically imposing. Could Barron be a future POTUS?” another wondered.

Barron Trump

Barron's Height Has Always Been a Source of Fan Fascination

image of Barron Trump stands at 6 feet and 9 inches.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump stands at 6 feet and 9 inches.

Barron's height had the internet going bonkers back in 2021 when he was seen leaving Trump Tower in New York City with Melania, 55, and he stood above her.

Despite his family's political legacy and wealth, the teenager is rarely in the limelight. Therefore, his growth spurt at the time stunned fans.

"So apparently Barron Trump just lives ageless in my head because I somehow thought he was still 12," one user remarked," someone tweeted.

"I swear every month Barron Trump trends cause people remember he’s tall," one user noted.

image of Barron Trump's height has gone viral in the past.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump's height has gone viral in the past.

Donald even commented on his son's tallness earlier this year when the Florida Gators basketball team visited the White House.

The team stopped by in May to celebrate their NCAA men’s basketball championship. When the politician congratulated the team on winning, he couldn't help but joke about Barron.

“Good-looking guys,” he said. “And they’re definitely tall. You know, I have a son who’s 6-foot-9. He always says, ‘Dad, I’m not that tall compared to some of these guys ... and now, I understand what he’s talking about,'" he chortled.

