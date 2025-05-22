or
Donald Trump Jokes About Son Barron's Height as Florida Gators Take Over the White House

donald trump jokes about barron height
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made a joke about his son Barron’s height during the Florida Gators’ White House visit.

By:

May 22 2025, Published 8:20 a.m. ET

Donald Trump couldn’t help but crack a few jokes — including one about his youngest son, Barron Trump — during a visit from the Florida Gators at the White House.

The team stopped by on Thursday, May 15, to celebrate their NCAA men’s basketball championship. As the 47th president congratulated the team on winning the school’s third national title, Donald turned on the charm with some light humor.

“Good-looking guys,” he remarked as the team stood around him. “And they’re definitely tall."

He then slipped in a quip about his teenage son, adding, “You know, I have a son who’s 6-foot-9.”

barron trump height joke gators visit
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump joked about his son Barron Trump’s height.

“He always says, ‘Dad, I’m not that tall compared to some of these guys ... and now, I understand what he’s talking about,’” Donald continued.

Barron, 19, mostly keeps a low profile, despite his father being in the White House again. He was born on March 20, 2006, shortly after Donald and Melania Trump tied the knot, becoming the couple’s only child together and fifth among the president's kids.

Turns out Barron’s been growing fast, as back in January, his father, during his campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, he mentioned his son’s height — saying he towers over him at 6'7".

barron trump height joke
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is now 6-foot-9, according to Donald Trump.

He even credited Barron’s growth to all the homemade meals his late grandmother, Melania’s mom, Amalija Knavs, used to cook.

“I said you’re gonna be a basketball player. He said, ‘Well, I like soccer, Dad, actually.’ I thought ... at your height, I like basketball better, but you can’t talk them into everything,” Donald said during his appearance.

The dad jokes come just days after Donald went viral.

In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), he was seen answering questions about a House domestic policy bill — and then mistakenly walked straight into a wall instead of heading down the hallway.

“In a bizarre, senile moment caught on tape, Donald Trump appears to walk straight into a wall and a waiting officer before being gently redirected by Speaker Mike Johnson. The man with the nuclear codes can’t even find a hallway,” one user captioned the video.

donald trump mental health debate online
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s doctor said he’s still in great health amid dementia rumors.

Donald had just finished his statement with, “Thank you very much, everybody,” when he turned and headed in the wrong direction.

The internet, of course, went wild with reactions.

“If you agree the media should focus more on Trump’s mental state, instead of President [Joe] Biden’s,” one person commented.

Another joked, “This mf needs GPS 🤣😭.”

Someone else added, “Mike could have let him do the funniest thing.”

One user asked, “And this man wants to negotiate world peace?”

Another chimed in, “Trump’s dementia continues to worsen. Scenes like this will become more & more common. #DementiaDon.”

trump walks into wall video reactions
Source: @CalltoActivism/X

A video of Donald Trump walking into a wall went viral.

Despite the video making the rounds, Donald’s medical team said there’s nothing to worry about.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," said White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella in an April health memo. "[He] exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

