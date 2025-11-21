Inside Barron Trump's Social Life After NYU Classmates Labeled Him an 'Oddity on Campus'

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump Was Bullied After Rosie O'Donnell Claimed He Was Autistic

Source: MEGA Melania Trump wrote about the rumors in her book.

Barron Trump's social life has been put under the spotlight after it was revealed he is an 'oddity' at New York University. Donald and Melania Trump's son first became a target of trolls after a video that reportedly showed "signs" that the then-10-year-old had autism spectrum disorder went viral in November 2016. Rosie O'Donnell tweeted the video compilation as an "opportunity to bring attention" to what she called an "autism epidemic." In response to the comedian's statement, Melania expressed how "appalled" she was by "such cruelty." "It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn't like my husband," she wrote in her memoir, Melania. "Someone had painstakingly compiled the footage and added captions like, 'His hands are moving erratically and aren't touching each other. Then he was spotted making strange movements in his seat, typical of children with autism.'" The former model pointed out, "There is nothing shameful about autism (though O'Donnell's tweet implied that there was), but Barron is not autistic. Barron's experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused. No apology can undo the harm inflicted upon him."

Barron Trump Socializes With NYU Students Via Video Games

Source: MEGA Barron Trump uses Xbox to connect with his friends.

Barron has been receiving round-the-clock protection from the Secret Service since he began attending classes at NYU in 2024. While he cannot fully experience the life of a typical college student, he has reportedly been communicating through video games. "He has added it to his repertoire. It's his communication platform of choice," a source said of Barron's use of Xbox after previously connecting with his pals using Discord. Donald's youngest son cannot give his phone number since it "creates more trouble than it's worth," per the insider. "If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly and it'd become a merry-go-round," the source added. "It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people." Although Barron has restrictions on communications, he is said to be "a ladies' man" as he is "really popular with the ladies." "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him," a separate insider said.

Barron Trump Has a Nice Girlfriend and Friends

Source: MEGA Barron Trump reportedly leads an 'apolitical' lifestyle with his girlfriend.

In September, Barron made headlines after an insider revealed he shut down a floor of Trump Tower for a date. The identity of his guest was not disclosed. However, in May, sources said he had been enjoying his college life at NYU with his girlfriend and "low-key" circle of friends. "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends he just (unlike his father Donald) s----- the limelight," a friend on campus told NewsNation, adding Barron is "much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus)." They continued, "Barron is pretty apolitical — he doesn't get involved. That's not what he's interested in."

Barron Trump Is Reportedly an 'Oddity' on Campus

Source: MEGA Barron Trump made headlines when he shut down a floor of Trump Tower for a date.