'Thoughtful' Barron Trump Quietly Refining His Speech to Lose His Slavic Accent, Insider Reveals: 'He Wants to Be Confident When He Speaks'

Barron Trump is reportedly making subtle changes as he steps further into adulthood. According to a source, the son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump has been quietly working on his speech, taking elocution lessons to soften the Slovenian-tinged accent he spoke with as a child and sound more like his American peers.

“Barron is very focused on how he presents himself now,” a source close to the family told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “He’s thoughtful, deliberate, and wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention.”

Source: MEGA Barron Trump is reportedly working on refining his speech.

Another insider noted that the teen deliberately keeps a low profile. “He stays away from the spotlight whenever possible. He’s very aware of his privacy, and his mother makes sure it stays that way. Melania is fiercely protective of him,” the source shared.

Source: MEGA Sources said the teenager wants to 'feel confident' when he speaks.

Barron’s focus on his speech and appearance is part of his effort to create his own identity, apart from the constant public attention on his parents and old clips of him speaking with a noticeable accent as a child. Support from Melania’s side of the family has also been crucial in helping him achieve this goal. A family friend explained, “Barron was raised primarily by his mother and his grandparents. Even as he grows older, Melania watches over him closely. She wants him to have a normal life — free from cameras and public pressure — while still giving him the tools he needs to succeed.”

“She’s always been hands-on, making sure he’s safe and grounded,” the source added. “That means guidance, protection, and helping him navigate the world on his own terms, alongside the grandparents who were there from day one.”

Source: MEGA Melania Trump remains 'very protective' of her son.

Another insider revealed that Barron keeps his circle tight and prefers connecting with friends online through video games and Discord rather than traditional texting. The source said he avoids sharing his phone number because it “creates more trouble than it’s worth.” "If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly and it'd become a merry-go-round," the source spilled. "It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."

Source: MEGA;@kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Barron Trump prefers keeping a small, 'private circle of friends.'