'Politics Is a Dangerous Thing': Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Thinks the President and Kamala Harris Should 'Meet in the Middle' in Shocking Confession

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump is sharing a surprisingly measured view on politics. During a January 6 appearance on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, the 18-year-old golfer opened up about her thoughts on the political world — and why she doesn’t see herself running for office anytime soon, despite admitting she “loves” U.S. politics.

Source: IMPAULSIVE/YouTube Kai Trump shared her views on politics.

When Paul asked whether Kamala Harris “was the ops” for her while her grandfather was campaigning, Kai didn’t hesitate to shut the idea down. “I don't want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing,” she said.

Instead, Kai said she believes both sides could benefit from easing tensions and finding common ground. “I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier. And I think there's a lot of there's radical left. There's radical, right? There's a lot of people that get too extreme,” she explained.

Kai Trump tells Logan Paul that she stays out of politics completely but thinks that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris should meet in the middle as it would benefit everyone 👀



“politics is a dangerous thing…” pic.twitter.com/XolnBqlrud — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 6, 2026 Source: IMPAULSIVE/YouTube

She also pointed the finger at social media for worsening political division, noting how algorithms can trap users in one-sided viewpoints. “And that’s where social media really ties into it because social media kinda makes your … feed be one way or the other,” Kai shared. “There's not a lot of things on social media where you're very much in the middle, and I think that's kind of makes some people crazy and some people buy into it too much,” Donald’s eldest grandchild added.

Source: IMPAULSIVE/YouTube The teenager believes both sides should meet in the middle.

Despite her family ties, Kai made it clear she doesn’t hold any personal resentment toward Kamala. “There’s no bad blood. I’m very much in the middle. I’m kind of like ‘It is what it is.’ They ran against each other — obviously I’m going to support my grandpa, my family member, but that’s pretty much it,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul asked Kai about her relationship with Barron Trump, whom she referred to as “Uncle B,” despite the two being just a year apart in age. “He’s a great guy,” she said. “He doesn’t like the public eye so much, which I understand. But he’s a great guy.”

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump said she has no issues with Kamala Harris.

Kai also touched on her personal life, admitting that dating hasn’t exactly been easy with Secret Service agents always nearby. She described the experience as “awkward,” especially when agents sit “like two tables behind you.”

“It’s a little weird,” she admitted.

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Dating with Secret Service nearby has been 'awkward' for Donald Trump's granddaughter.