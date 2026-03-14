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Barry Manilow Has 'Bounced Back' Amid Cancer Battle, Source Reveals: 'He's Eager to Get Back Out There'

split photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA;@barrymanilowofficial/Instagram

Barry Manilow has 'bounced back' amid his cancer battle, a source revealed.

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March 14 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

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Barry Manilow has made a swift return to the music scene following surgery to remove a cancerous spot from his left lung.

The 82-year-old singer announced his tour dates on Instagram on February 4, expressing his eagerness to perform again.

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image of Barry Manilow returned to performing after undergoing surgery.
Source: @barrymanilowofficial/Instagram

Barry Manilow returned to performing after undergoing surgery.

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Source: @barrymanilowofficial/Instagram
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A source dished that “everyone is amazed at the way Manilow has bounced back. The fact he didn’t need chemo or radiation feels like a miracle.” While this recovery is indeed remarkable, friends and family are concerned about his quick return to work.

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image of The singer had a cancerous spot removed from his left lung.
Source: MEGA

The singer had a cancerous spot removed from his left lung.

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“It’s a little hard for people to see him already throwing himself back into work,” the source added. Although doctors have not restricted his activities, those close to him know that he approaches everything with intensity.

“Barry does not do anything by halves,” the insider explained.

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image of Friends said his recovery has been remarkable.
Source: MEGA

Friends said his recovery has been remarkable.

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Manilow has remained active during his recovery. “I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic,” he stated.

Despite his positive attitude, friends express concerns over the physical and emotional demands of performing. “They know how physically and emotionally demanding those shows are for him,” the source shared.

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image of Barry Manilow is preparing for dozens of shows across the U.S. and U.K.
Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow is preparing for dozens of shows across the U.S. and U.K.

From February 27 to April 29, Manilow will perform 23 shows across the United States while continuing his Las Vegas residency. He also plans to tour the U.K. in June. “He’s so eager to get back out there and show the world he’s fine,” the insider revealed, yet they worry he may be underestimating his body’s needs after surgery.

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