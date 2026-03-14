Barry Manilow Has 'Bounced Back' Amid Cancer Battle, Source Reveals: 'He's Eager to Get Back Out There'

Article continues below advertisement

Barry Manilow has made a swift return to the music scene following surgery to remove a cancerous spot from his left lung. The 82-year-old singer announced his tour dates on Instagram on February 4, expressing his eagerness to perform again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @barrymanilowofficial/Instagram Barry Manilow returned to performing after undergoing surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

A source dished that “everyone is amazed at the way Manilow has bounced back. The fact he didn’t need chemo or radiation feels like a miracle.” While this recovery is indeed remarkable, friends and family are concerned about his quick return to work.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer had a cancerous spot removed from his left lung.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s a little hard for people to see him already throwing himself back into work,” the source added. Although doctors have not restricted his activities, those close to him know that he approaches everything with intensity. “Barry does not do anything by halves,” the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Friends said his recovery has been remarkable.

Article continues below advertisement

Manilow has remained active during his recovery. “I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic,” he stated. Despite his positive attitude, friends express concerns over the physical and emotional demands of performing. “They know how physically and emotionally demanding those shows are for him,” the source shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Barry Manilow is preparing for dozens of shows across the U.S. and U.K.