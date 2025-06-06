12 Stars Who Battled Cancer Privately: From Anjelica Huston to Chadwick Boseman and More
Alan Rickman
On January 14, 2016, Harry Potter star Alan Rickman died in London following his private battle with prostate cancer. He was 69.
Rickman, who portrayed Snape in the hit movie franchise, was diagnosed with the illness shortly after he experienced a minor stroke in August 2015. He underwent surgery in 2006 before filming Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and only told his family and close friends about his condition.
A few years after his death, an excerpt from one of his 2005 journals revealed the reason why he decided to join the fifth installment of the movie franchise despite the health issue.
"Finally, yes to HP 5," he wrote. "The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: 'See it through. It's your story.'"
Anjelica Huston
In an interview with People published on April 9, Anjelica Huston broke her silence for the first time about a "bout with cancer" after the release of her film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019.
"That was a very serious moment for me," she said of her diagnosis. "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."
Huston added, "It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."
According to the 73-year-old The Addams Family actress, she is now "in the clear" after reaching the four-year mark of her health battle.
"That means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful," she continued.
As for the reason why she decided to share her cancer diagnosis after keeping it a secret for six years, Huston told People, "Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through."
Ben Stiller
During an appearance in an October 2016 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Ben Stiller confirmed he survived prostate cancer after he was diagnosed with it when he was 48.
"It came out of the blue for me," Stiller said. "I had no idea."
While his family had no history of prostate cancer, his doctor suspected he had it due to the result of a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test he began undergoing at 46. According to Stiller, he "still would not know" he had cancer if he had not gotten the test.
"I wanted to talk about it because of the test, because I feel like the test saved my life," the Zoolander star continued.
Aside from a PSA test, Stiller went through an MRI and biopsy, which later confirmed his diagnosis. The tumor was surgically removed in September 2014, and he has been cancer-free since.
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman kept his cancer battle private that the news about his death lingered in fans' hearts for a long time.
On August 28, 2020, his official social media pages revealed he died at his home in the Los Angeles area four years after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. The Black Panther star was 43.
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement read.
It continued, "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
Following Boseman's death, his inner circle and close collaborators — including Ryan Coogler and Spike Lee — expressed shock as they did not know about his health struggles until his death.
Clem Burke
Blondie drummer Clem Burke died on April 6 at the age of 70, his bandmates confirmed.
According to Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, Burke died after "a private battle with cancer." They did not disclose what exact type of cancer he was diagnosed with or when he learned about his health issue.
"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie," they added. "His talent, energy and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable … His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."
Cobie Smulders
In 2015, Cobie Smulders finally discussed her private battle with ovarian cancer after keeping it to herself for nearly a decade.
"I had tumors on both my ovaries and the cancer had spread into my lymph nodes and surrounding tissues," she told Women's Health, revealing she was diagnosed with the disease while she was filming How I Met Your Mother Season 3 when she was 25.
After undergoing surgeries for two years to remove the cancerous tissues, she gave birth to her first daughter, Shaelyn, with her husband, Taran Killam.
The Avengers star added, "I don't think I'll ever feel like I'm cancer-free. Now that I'm five years out, I'm trying to think of it as a positive thing and what can I learn from it. And if I can create more awareness, I'll do it."
David Bowie
David Bowie had a private, 18-month battle with cancer before his death on January 10, 2016, just two days after he celebrated his 69th birthday.
"While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief," the statement on his Facebook page read.
His friend Robert Fox revealed "nobody knew" about Bowie's cancer diagnosis and "nobody suggested there was anything."
"And then we woke up on Monday morning and it was on the news. I think that's the way he wanted it to be," Fox told The Telegraph while dealing with the loss. "He wanted the minimum of fuss. He was just a private man. And I think he wanted to protect his family from the insanity there would have been ... he did it perfectly."
Dolph Lundgren
For eight years since 2015, Dolph Lundgren kept his kidney cancer a secret while receiving treatment and working in the movie industry. He underwent his last procedure — a lung ablation — in November 2024 and was officially declared cancer-free.
"Here I am at UCLA, I'm about to go in and get rid of that last tumor," said the Rocky IV actor. "Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free so I'm looking forward to this procedure. It's been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life. I mean, it's the only way to go."
Elle Macpherson
In a September 2024 interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Elle Macpherson revealed she has been battling b----- cancer, HER2 positive oestrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma, for seven years,
"It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways," she admitted. "And it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me. I realized I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it. And that's what I did. So, it was a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen."
The supermodel's doctor initially advised her to undergo radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and b----- reconstructive surgery, but she ended up choosing a holistic approach.
Helen McCory
Helen McCory "swore friends to secrecy" as she underwent cancer treatment in the years leading to her death in April 2021 at the age of 52.
"Helen wanted to be very private about her illness and I understand why," Medea director and McCory's friend Carrie Cracknell said. "When you live in the public spotlight you have to find space to protect the things that are just for you."
Cracknell added, "Very, very few people knew, and I only did because we were planning to transfer a show to Broadway and we had to cancel that because she was undergoing treatment."
According to Cracknell, McCory fought cancer "with a level of bravery and humor that was completely extraordinary."
Jenna Fischer
To mark the b----- cancer awareness month in October 2024, Jenna Fischer spoke about her health battle for the first time as she announced she was cancer-free on Instagram.
"Back in October of 2023, I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to 'take care of your ticking time bags,' a la Michael Scott," she wrote, referencing Steve Carell's character on The Office. "After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense b----- tissue, my doctor ordered a b----- ultrasound. They found something in my left b----- . A biopsy was ordered. Then, on Dec. 1, 2023, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive B----- Cancer."
Although Fischer had an aggressive form of b----- cancer, the type is highly responsive to treatment. She also wore "great wigs and hats with hair" after losing her hair during the battle.
Kelly Preston
A representative for Kelly Preston shocked her fans when they confirmed she died on July 12, 2020, after a private two-year battle with b----- cancer. She was 57.
"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family representative shared. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."