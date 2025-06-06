12 Stars Who Battled Cancer Privately: From Anjelica Huston to Chadwick Boseman and More

In an interview with People published on April 9, Anjelica Huston broke her silence for the first time about a "bout with cancer" after the release of her film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019.

"That was a very serious moment for me," she said of her diagnosis. "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."

Huston added, "It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

According to the 73-year-old The Addams Family actress, she is now "in the clear" after reaching the four-year mark of her health battle.

"That means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful," she continued.

As for the reason why she decided to share her cancer diagnosis after keeping it a secret for six years, Huston told People, "Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through."