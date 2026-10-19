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'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Recalls Howard Stern Demanding She Wear a Bikini During 1995 Interview, Says His Studio 'Wasn't a Safe Environment'

Photo of Howard Stern and Nicole Eggert
Source: MEGA

Nicole Eggert claimed that Howard Stern demanded that she wear a bikini for an interview in 1995.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert reflected on her 1995 appearance on Howard Stern's then-top-rated show, where he allegedly insisted she wear a bikini.

Eggert, 54, who rose to stardom in the iconic red lifeguard swimsuit on the 90s show Baywatch, recalled Stern, 72, telling her, "I want you in a bikini," while looking back on the appearance in author Greg Prato's book The Great American Nightmare: An Oral History of The Howard Stern Show.

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Nicole Eggert Claimed 'The Howard Stern Show' Was Not a 'Safe Environment'

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Photo of Nicole Eggert starred on 'Baywatch' from 1992 to 1994.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Eggert starred on 'Baywatch' from 1992 to 1994.

"I was very programmed to just go in and just let it slide off your back," Eggert said, referring to her reaction at the time.

The sitcom actress explained that she felt pressure to comply with Stern's demands because his show was very popular at the time.

Eggert also took issue with Stern's choice of questions, claiming the studio wasn't a "safe environment."

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Nicole Eggert Wishes She Could 'Hug' Herself When Rewatching 1995 Interview

Photo of Nicole Eggert took pride in refusing to wear a bikini despite Howard Stern's alleged request.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Eggert took pride in refusing to wear a bikini despite Howard Stern's alleged request.

"Watching old clips of the show and seeing how many women were treated – or more fittingly, mistreated – is also shocking," the actress said, according to the book.

Watching the interview back was difficult for Eggert, who admitted, "I wish I could just like, reach out and hug that girl."

Though Eggert doesn't regret the appearance, she took pride in refusing to put on a bikini.

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Former 'The Howard Stern Show' Personality Reveals Regrets About On-Air Memorial

Photo of Howard Stern allegedly pulled out bone fragments from the deceased fan's ashes and joked about them during his show.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern allegedly pulled out bone fragments from the deceased fan's ashes and joked about them during his show.

Elsewhere in the book, which hit bookshelves on October 5, The Howard Stern Show staffers also shared their regrets about their role in the program's most extreme moments.

Chaunce Hayden, a former personality on the show, recalled an on-air memorial for Debbie Tay, a fan favorite who died of a drug overdose in 1995.

Hayden recalled bringing the ashes to set, where he claimed that Stern pulled out bone fragments and joked about them on camera.

Howard Stern Was Sued by Former Personal Assistant

Photo of Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Stern, were sued by their former executive assistant earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Stern, were sued by their former executive assistant earlier this year.

Tay's family later filed an $8 million lawsuit against Stern, Hayden and Infinity Broadcasting, which was settled for an undisclosed sum before trial.

"It was terrible," Hayden claimed. "I do regret it."

Stern has continued to face allegations about the environment surrounding his work. In April, his former executive assistant Leslie Kuhn sued the radio host and his wife, Beth Stern, alleging they created a toxic work environment and applied "immense pressure" when managing their home and businesses.

Leslie alleged that Howard’s production company, One Twelve, showed her a nondisclosure agreement she denied ever signing. The lawsuit was dismissed on July 30.

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