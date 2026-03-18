Hot Squad! Meet the 'Baywatch' Reboot Cast — From Stephen Amell to Brooks Nader and More

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Brooks Nader

Source: MEGA The 'Baywatch' reboot will introduce new cast members.

The upcoming Baywatch reboot is about to turn up the heat with its sizzling cast in red swimsuits and swimming trunks. More than two decades since the hit show ended, Fox began unveiling several stars who will appear in the "reimagined" version — including Brooks Nader, who previously graced the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the classic Baywatch one-piece swimsuit. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant joined the cast as Selene, a "sharp-tongued" Zuma beach lifeguard. According to Fox, Nader's character is "excellent at her job." However, her "very different approach to saving lives" is "a constant source of friction" between her and Stephen Amell's Hobie Buchanon. The character description added, "Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding."

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David Chokachi

Source: MEGA The original series ran from 1989 to 2001.

As the first original star cast in the reboot, David Chokachi will put on his red swimming trunks again as Cody Mathison. "[Cody] now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives," the official character description shared. "He's a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save." Before joining the cast of the reboot, Chokachi starred in the original series from its sixth to ninth seasons.

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Hassie Harrison

Source: MEGA 'Baywatch' became the most-watched television series in the world at one point during its original run.

Cast as "former foster kid turned Olympic athlete" Nat, Hassie Harrison shared the casting news with her fans on Instagram. "Babe, wake up. I'm on Baywatch now," she wrote. Her character description teased, "Nat is the gold standard when it comes to lifeguarding. Brilliant, driven, and fiercely loyal, she's Hobie's right hand and closest friend. Nat holds everyone to the same high standards she has for herself, which sometimes gets in the way of her relationships on and off the beach."

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Jessica Belkin

Source: MEGA The reimagined version is coming to Fox.

Jessica Belkin will play Charlie Vale in the reboot. Per her character description, Charlie is the biological daughter of Hobie who he "never knew." "She leaves her complicated home life in Galveston and shows up on her father's doorstep with one goal: earn her place as a Baywatch lifeguard. Fearless, passionate, and occasionally reckless, Charlie has all the makings of a Buchannon legend," it added. "She has a lot to learn, however, and the father she never met might be exactly the mentor she's always needed." "i would love to act casual about this, i simply cannot. still processing, endlessly grateful. thank you to our creators for believing in me. see you in the sand ❤️🛟🛟," she announced her casting on Instagram. Ahead of the reboot, Belkin was spotted undergoing a training session on Venice Beach alongside other cast members Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell and Thaddeus Lagrone.

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Livvy Dunne

Source: MEGA The reboot will have 12 episodes in the first season.

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Fox announced former gymnast Livvy Dunne would join the cast as Grace, a "highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard." "Time to get to work!!!" she tweeted after her role was disclosed. Dunne uploaded a follow-up carousel as she began her preparation for the project, writing, "I'm not a lifeguard, but i play one on tv 🛟 @baywatchtv."

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Noah Beck

Source: MEGA An open casting call for the reboot was launched in January.

The Baywatch reboot also cast Beck as "ultimate charming SoCal beach boy" Luke. "When it comes to saving lives he's one of the best," the character description shared. "He's got some growing up to do, and Baywatch is a big part of that, especially his relationship with Hobie who he sees as a mentor and a second father." The hunky TikTok star said he was "forever grateful" after he was added to the cast.

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Shay Mitchell

Source: MEGA Some of the cast members were spotted training for the reboot.

Mitchell landed the role of former lawyer-turned-lifeguard Trina in the Baywatch reboot. Per the character description, Trina "is the sharpest mind on Baywatch. Passionate and dedicated, she tends to follow her heart…even if she often uses her considerable intelligence to second guess herself."

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Stephen Amell

Source: MEGA It will be released during the 2026 – 2027 season.

Fox brought on Amell to play Hobie, the son of David Hasselhoff's Mitch in the original series. The reboot will reportedly follow him as "he is taken by surprise when the daughter he never knew comes knocking on his door, sending his world into upheaval as she aims to find her place in the Buchannon family legacy and become a lifeguard." In a February interview with Us Weekly, Amell hinted the reboot "could have" the original stars. "I specifically told them not to tell me. I've learned that over time because I will have a lot of things flooding the zone that is my brain," he said. "So in order to not be completely and totally overwhelmed, I just allow myself to be surprised with the script."

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Thaddeus LaGrone

Source: MEGA Fox announced the reboot in September 2025.