Article continues below advertisement
Brooks Nader Covers Her Nipple With Only a Shell in Steamy Swim Photoshoot Alongside Sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane

Photo of Brooks Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader, and Sarah Jane Nader.
Source: Agua Bendita

Brooks Nader dared to bare as she and sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane Nader stunned in their latest photoshoot.

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader is turning up the heat — literally!

The model and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader, sizzled in Agua Bendita's Summer 2026 campaign, Heatwave by Nader, leaving little to the imagination during a jaw-dropping beachside photoshoot.

Image of The Nader sisters flaunted matching embroidered bikinis in sun-drenched Las Terrenas.
Source: Agua Bendita

The Nader sisters flaunted matching embroidered bikinis in sun-drenched Las Terrenas.

Shot in the tropical paradise of Las Terrenas in the Dominican Republic, the campaign captures the Nader sisters as ultimate sun goddesses — celebrating confidence, feminine power and sisterhood in the most jaw-dropping styles of summer.

In one drool-worthy shot, Brooks left little to the imagination, covering her nipple with only a sea shell while teasing fans by untying one side of her embroidered bikini top.

nader sisters bikini gallery x
Source: Agua Bendita

Brooks Nader covered her nipple with a shell in a daring embroidered bikini.

The "boss lady" energy didn’t stop there — she later rocked a plunging black one-piece and sunglasses while stepping on a man's chest in a bold, playful pose that screams confidence.

The sisters brought major '90s glam vibes to the shoot with voluminous blowout curls, toned tummies and sun-kissed skin.

Image of Brooks stepped on a man’s chest in a plunging black one-piece, radiating boss energy.
Source: Agua Bendita

Brooks stepped on a man’s chest in a plunging black one-piece, radiating boss energy.

Sarah Jane looked like a literal goddess in a high-cut, long-sleeved blue zippered swimsuit, while Grace Ann turned heads in a cheeky floral one-piece that showcased her enviable backside and stunning curls.

Brooks and Sarah Jane also posed side by side in one of the steamiest shots of the campaign, as the Dancing With the Stars alum pulled down one side of her bikini bottoms while her youngest sister leaned against a tree, letting just a hint of cleavage peek out.

Image of Sarah Jane Nader stunned in a high-cut, long-sleeve blue swimsuit.
Source: Agua Bendita

Sarah Jane Nader stunned in a high-cut, long-sleeve blue swimsuit.

The chemistry between the sisters was undeniable, each frame radiating sultry confidence and effortless beauty.

Mary Holland held her own in the mix too, showing off the Nader clan's signature toned physiques in matching embroidered bikinis, perfectly complementing the campaign’s sun-drenched aesthetic.

Image of Grace Ann Nader showed off her backside and voluminous curls in a floral one-piece.
Source: Agua Bendita

Grace Ann Nader showed off her backside and voluminous curls in a floral one-piece.

The beachside photoshoot captured more than just the wow factor of all four models, as it highlighted the close-knit bond the stunning reality stars share and proved that when it comes to turning up the heat, the Nader sisters are untouchable.

The Nader sisters, who live together in New York City, have been booked and busy ever since the premiere of their hit reality show Love Thy Nader last year.

Image of Brooks and Sarah Jane posed side by side in a confident snap.
Source: Agua Bendita

Brooks and Sarah Jane posed side by side in a confident snap.

During an exclusive chat with OK! in November 2025, Brooks teased what's in store for Season 2 of the fan-favorite series while admitting she's glad the world is on board with the sisters' wild antics.

"I'm happy that people are responding well to it and aren't super jarred by the fact that we're psychopaths to each other. A lot of people seem to relate. They are like, 'Oh my god, 'My sister and I fight the same way.' That is always fun, too,'" she quipped.

