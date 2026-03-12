PHOTOS Brooks Nader Covers Her Nipple With Only a Shell in Steamy Swim Photoshoot Alongside Sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Source: Agua Bendita Brooks Nader dared to bare as she and sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane Nader stunned in their latest photoshoot. Rebecca Friedman March 12 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Brooks Nader is turning up the heat — literally! The model and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader, sizzled in Agua Bendita's Summer 2026 campaign, Heatwave by Nader, leaving little to the imagination during a jaw-dropping beachside photoshoot.

Source: Agua Bendita The Nader sisters flaunted matching embroidered bikinis in sun-drenched Las Terrenas.

Shot in the tropical paradise of Las Terrenas in the Dominican Republic, the campaign captures the Nader sisters as ultimate sun goddesses — celebrating confidence, feminine power and sisterhood in the most jaw-dropping styles of summer. In one drool-worthy shot, Brooks left little to the imagination, covering her nipple with only a sea shell while teasing fans by untying one side of her embroidered bikini top.

Source: Agua Bendita Brooks Nader covered her nipple with a shell in a daring embroidered bikini.

The "boss lady" energy didn’t stop there — she later rocked a plunging black one-piece and sunglasses while stepping on a man's chest in a bold, playful pose that screams confidence. The sisters brought major '90s glam vibes to the shoot with voluminous blowout curls, toned tummies and sun-kissed skin.

Source: Agua Bendita Brooks stepped on a man’s chest in a plunging black one-piece, radiating boss energy.

Sarah Jane looked like a literal goddess in a high-cut, long-sleeved blue zippered swimsuit, while Grace Ann turned heads in a cheeky floral one-piece that showcased her enviable backside and stunning curls. Brooks and Sarah Jane also posed side by side in one of the steamiest shots of the campaign, as the Dancing With the Stars alum pulled down one side of her bikini bottoms while her youngest sister leaned against a tree, letting just a hint of cleavage peek out.

Source: Agua Bendita Sarah Jane Nader stunned in a high-cut, long-sleeve blue swimsuit.

The chemistry between the sisters was undeniable, each frame radiating sultry confidence and effortless beauty. Mary Holland held her own in the mix too, showing off the Nader clan's signature toned physiques in matching embroidered bikinis, perfectly complementing the campaign’s sun-drenched aesthetic.

Source: Agua Bendita Grace Ann Nader showed off her backside and voluminous curls in a floral one-piece.

The beachside photoshoot captured more than just the wow factor of all four models, as it highlighted the close-knit bond the stunning reality stars share and proved that when it comes to turning up the heat, the Nader sisters are untouchable. The Nader sisters, who live together in New York City, have been booked and busy ever since the premiere of their hit reality show Love Thy Nader last year.

Source: Agua Bendita Brooks and Sarah Jane posed side by side in a confident snap.