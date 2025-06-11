WATCH: Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Gives Final Performance Before His Heartbreaking Death

Wilson's journey as a musician began in the suburban landscape of Inglewood, Calif., where he formed the Beach Boys as a teenager alongside his brothers Dennis and Carl. Initially named The Pendletones, they swiftly transformed from a local band into global ambassadors of surf culture during the 1960s. Their infectious sound, shaped by Wilson's groundbreaking songwriting, catapulted them to stardom with enduring hits such as “I Get Around” and “Don’t Worry Baby.”

For many, Brian was not just a member of a band but the creative force behind some of the defining songs of an era. Famous as much for his music as for his tumultuous personal life, Brian faced a series of challenges, including mental health struggles that compounded over decades.

Reportedly battling a degenerative disorder similar to dementia, Brian's health had been a topic of concern for fans following the announcement of a conservatorship in early 2024.

A judge confirmed that the music icon required support in making healthcare decisions due to a "major neurocognitive disorder."