"Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram.

A source squealed to the outlet that the poor reviews of Feldstein's performance and declining ticket sales led producers to turn sour towards the star, causing tension behind the scenes. In fact, The NY Post review of Feldstein's performance was that she "barely muddles through the beloved songs" and did not give "a Broadway-caliber performance."

"Producers basically fired her," they dished, as another noted: "The social media post was her quitting after being fired."