Lea Michele Knifes Beanie Feldstein To Take Over As Fanny Brice In 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele is finally getting her chance to play Fanny Brice in Funny Girl after Beanie Feldstein announced on July 10 that she would be departing the Broadway show on July 31.

According to Showbiz411, an insider told the outlet that the Glee alum will take over as the leading lady. "Lea has always wanted the role," the outlet wrote. "When she was in Glee there was a lot of talk about her taking the part, but a lot of things went sideways, and it never happened. On Sunday, July 12, Lea was a hit at the Tony Awards during the Spring Awakening reunion. She was really given the spotlight and it hit a home run."