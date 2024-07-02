Bebe Rexha Declares She Could 'Bring Down a BIG Chunk' of the Music Industry: 'I Have Been Undermined'
Bebe Rexha is ready to tell all!
"I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly," the singer, 34, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, July 2.
"This is not just coming from a place of anger. It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me," she continued.
Of course, people weighed in on the cryptic remarks. One person wrote, "please end them for me. this can't be happening forever, it'll only get worse if nobody speaks up. we got your back," while another added, "speak your truth omg."
A third person added, "i love you!!! you’re worthy and deserve so much more than what’s been given!"
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty recently lashed out at G-Eazy, whom she collaborated with in the past.
Rexha posted a screenshot of a group chat via her Instagram Story, in which she was asked about reuniting with the 35-year-old rapper again while he was in New York City.
“@g_eazy you have my number,” Rexha wrote. “Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself, you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. ‘Cause I could go in on all the s------ things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit.”
Later on, she explained why she insulted G-Eazy in the first place. “Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic,” the "I'm Good" songstress wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing.”
She continued, “I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”