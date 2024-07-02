Bebe Rexha Declares She Could 'Bring Down a BIG Chunk' of the Music Industry: 'I Have Been Undermined'

Bebe Rexha is ready to tell all!

"I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly," the singer, 34, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, July 2.

"This is not just coming from a place of anger. It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me," she continued.