'I Stand by What I Said': Bebe Rexha Removes Post About 'Ungrateful Loser' G-Eazy as 'It Felt Very Negative and Toxic'
Bebe Rexha is sticking to her story. After the singer, 34, slammed G-Eazy on Thursday, June 13, she revealed why she ended up deleting the post from social media.
“Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic,” the "I'm Good" songstress wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing.”
She continued, “I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”
Rexha's fans applauded her for sticking up for herself. One person wrote, "pls don't let them silence you. speak your thoughts," while another said, "i love you sister every man in the industry thats wronged you will crumble."
A third person added, "Always speak your thoughts… it’s what we love about you, how pure and honest you are please don’t let your team silence you!"
Hours earlier, Rexha posted a screenshot of a group chat via her Instagram Story, in which she was asked about collaborating with the 35-year-old rapper again while he was in New York City.
“@g_eazy you have my number,” Rexha wrote. “Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself, you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. ‘Cause I could go in on all the s------ things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit.”
Rexha also shared a photo of herself with Halsey, who used to date G-Eazy, with the caption: "Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy's career."
Rexha and G-Eazy worked together on the 2015 hit song "Me, Myself & I." One year later, he performed the track alongside Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards — but Rexha wasn't in attendance.
“I am still tight with G-Eazy. I didn’t know about the performance, to be honest,” Rexha said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I found it out last minute because they were scared I wasn’t going to clear it because that was bull … But I was a little shocked by him because I thought that he would let me know and I was upset by it.”
She added, “Imagine you’re part of a song, and then I was just there and in the audience and they didn’t even let me know, so all I hear is, ‘Woo, it’s just me.’ And it’s on stage and I wish I would have known out of respect from G, but then I got a picture with Britney so I was happy.”
Meanwhile, Halsey previously addressed her prior relationship with G-Eazy when she commented on an Instagram post to call out trolls who were writing her ex's name.
"I see y'all in the comments," she wrote. "And I know you think you're funny. Cause you're at home on your iPhone and I'm not a real human being to you."
"I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me," she concluded.