'I Stand by What I Said': Bebe Rexha Removes Post About 'Ungrateful Loser' G-Eazy as 'It Felt Very Negative and Toxic'

Bebe Rexha is sticking to her story. After the singer, 34, slammed G-Eazy on Thursday, June 13, she revealed why she ended up deleting the post from social media.

“Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic,” the "I'm Good" songstress wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing.”

She continued, “I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”