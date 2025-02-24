Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Figure in Cheeky Swimsuit and Body-Hugging Dress While Relaxing on Dubai Vacation: Photos
Bebe Rexha is feeling herself!
On Monday, February 24, the "I'm a Mess" vocalist posted photos from her relaxing vacation in Dubai, where she tanned outside and took a few alluring photos while clad in a black body-hugging dress.
The long-sleeved frock, which had a cutout at the chest, showed off her hourglass figure, while the singer put her butt on display in a cheeky blue swimsuit as she laid on a towel outside. The star, who was rocking blonde locks with darker roots, also took a few pictures with friends and one from inside the jet she flew on.
"Dubai Princess 👸 ✨💖✨," Rexha, 35, captioned the upload.
Fans drooled over the snaps, with one person writing in the comments section, "Gorgeous as always 🔥❤️."
"Honestly. She is such a hottie 😍😍," declared a second admirer, while a third said, "you’re looking amazing! glad you're taking some time off!❤️."
While the pop star is clearly confident in her own skin, that wasn't always the case, as she revealed in 2023 that her PCOS diagnosis caused her to gain weight and receive negative remarks online.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome," Rexha explained on Jennifer Hudson's talk show. "I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love."
The star admitted she looked through some of the negative comments social media users made after she gained the extra weight.
"Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen. I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory," she spilled. "I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you."
"You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough," the blonde beauty confessed. "But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight. Listen ... I like to eat, OK? I like to eat."
The star's body made headlines again when she revealed that same year that her then-boyfriend Keyan Safyari weight-shamed her in exposed text messages.
"I never said you weren't beautiful. I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked," a text from Sayfrai, 41, to the vocalist read.
"Should I pretend it didn't happen and that it's OK? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat," she replied.
Fans ridiculed the cinematographer on social media, and the duo broke up later that year.