Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Figure in Cheeky Swimsuit and Body-Hugging Dress While Relaxing on Dubai Vacation: Photos

The long-sleeved frock, which had a cutout at the chest, showed off her hourglass figure, while the singer put her butt on display in a cheeky blue swimsuit as she laid on a towel outside. The star, who was rocking blonde locks with darker roots, also took a few pictures with friends and one from inside the jet she flew on.

"Dubai Princess 👸 ✨💖✨," Rexha, 35, captioned the upload.

Fans drooled over the snaps, with one person writing in the comments section, "Gorgeous as always 🔥❤️."