or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > bebe rexha
OK LogoNEWS

Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Figure in Cheeky Swimsuit and Body-Hugging Dress While Relaxing on Dubai Vacation: Photos

Photo of Bebe Rexha
Source: @beberexha/instagram

Bebe Rexha is getting some R&R!

By:

Feb. 24 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha is feeling herself!

On Monday, February 24, the "I'm a Mess" vocalist posted photos from her relaxing vacation in Dubai, where she tanned outside and took a few alluring photos while clad in a black body-hugging dress.

Article continues below advertisement
bebe rexha shows cheeky swimsuit while dubai vacation photo
Source: @beberexha/instagram

Bebe Rexha flaunted her behind in a cheeky swimsuit while vacationing in Dubai.

Article continues below advertisement

The long-sleeved frock, which had a cutout at the chest, showed off her hourglass figure, while the singer put her butt on display in a cheeky blue swimsuit as she laid on a towel outside. The star, who was rocking blonde locks with darker roots, also took a few pictures with friends and one from inside the jet she flew on.

"Dubai Princess 👸 ✨💖✨," Rexha, 35, captioned the upload.

Fans drooled over the snaps, with one person writing in the comments section, "Gorgeous as always 🔥❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
bebe rexha shows cheeky swimsuit while dubai vacation photo
Source: @beberexha/instagram

The singer also rocked a black body-hugging dress on her trip.

Article continues below advertisement

"Honestly. She is such a hottie 😍😍," declared a second admirer, while a third said, "you’re looking amazing! glad you're taking some time off!❤️."

While the pop star is clearly confident in her own skin, that wasn't always the case, as she revealed in 2023 that her PCOS diagnosis caused her to gain weight and receive negative remarks online.

MORE ON:
bebe rexha

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome," Rexha explained on Jennifer Hudson's talk show. "I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love."

The star admitted she looked through some of the negative comments social media users made after she gained the extra weight.

Article continues below advertisement
bebe rexha shows cheeky swimsuit while dubai vacation photo
Source: @beberexha/instagram

The star revealed in 2023 that her PCOS diagnosis can cause her to gain weight quickly.

Article continues below advertisement

"Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen. I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory," she spilled. "I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you."

"You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough," the blonde beauty confessed. "But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight. Listen ... I like to eat, OK? I like to eat."

Article continues below advertisement
bebe rexha shows cheeky swimsuit while dubai vacation photo
Source: @beberexha/instagram

The star once exposed an ex-boyfriend for weight-shaming her.

The star's body made headlines again when she revealed that same year that her then-boyfriend Keyan Safyari weight-shamed her in exposed text messages.

"I never said you weren't beautiful. I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked," a text from Sayfrai, 41, to the vocalist read.

"Should I pretend it didn't happen and that it's OK? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat," she replied.

Fans ridiculed the cinematographer on social media, and the duo broke up later that year.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.