'Bad B----' Energy! Bebe Rexha's Hottest Moments: Photos
"Baby I'm Jealous" of how good Bebe Rexha looks!
The pop star, 34, never fails to thrill her millions of followers with glimpses of her sultry curves on Instagram. From her gorgeous performance looks to her stunning vacation ensembles, the celeb is always receiving tons of love from fans over her jaw-dropping appearance.
Over the last year, the blonde beauty has served some of her best looks yet!
Scroll through the gallery to see Rexha's hottest moments of all time.
On August 9, the chart-topper shared some saucy snaps from behind the scenes of her new music video, "My Oh My." Rexha wore a body-hugging black gown with a high slit for the performance.
"Please now refer to me as: The Goddess Of C---," the "Ferrari" singer penned alongside the beautiful carousel of images.
In response, one user wrote, "Face card is lethal 😍," as another added, "WOWWWW SOOOO GODDESS 🌟🥰."
In July, the outspoken musician shared a series of very revealing stills while enjoying her gorgeous Grecian getaway.
In the upload, Rexha posed on a large boat while wearing an all-black ensemble. The "I'm Good" artist even shared a topless snap, where she had he backside on full display.
"Mykonos for the first time ever. Thank you @soulaliakou @cavotagoomykonos for taking such good care of us. Can’t wait to be back," she wrote alongside the post.
"Greece looks good on you 😮💨," one user replied, while another noted, "Suns out bums out 🌞💅🏼🌅."
Famous heiress Paris Hilton even wrote, "😍."
The star has also gotten flirty on Instagram, as in April, she teased fans in a tight black outfit, along with the caption, "I won’t leave alone tonight #chaseit."
The star appeared to be backstage somewhere as she gave the camera a pouty face and whipped her hair back and forth.
"That’s the d--- queen," one fan stated, as one more pointed out, "So fine🔥."
In December, the songwriter showed off her lovely New Year's Eve celebration to her devoted fans.
"Happy New Year's Eve! 🖤🐚🌺," she wrote along with pictures from what appeared to be a vacation spot. The hitmaker put her figure on full display in a slinky black dress.
"UNREALLL 😍," someone raved, as a second user told the singer to, "Slay mama 🔥."
Lastly, Rehxa looked absolutely breathtaking while performing at day one of Life Is Beautiful festival in September.
During her performance in Las Vegas, the New York native stood out in a fully bejeweled black corset along with matching gloves as she impressed the audience.