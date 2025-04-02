Bebe Rexha Nearly Spills Out of Her Skimpy Black Dress in Hot New Photos

Of course, fans were losing it over the racy pics.

“Big eyes, small lips... These are the doll traits ❤️🙌🔥,” one fan commented, while another added, “Period!😌👏🏻 haha💗.”

“gorgeous 😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰,” a third supporter gushed.

“Can't wait for the new music!! You look 🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth raved.

And one follower guessed, “Yikes!!! New music tease 😭😭😭.”