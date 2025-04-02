Bebe Rexha Nearly Spills Out of Her Skimpy Black Dress in Hot New Photos
Bebe Rexha is absolutely killing it in her black dress!
The “Meant to Be” singer shared a sizzling carousel of photos on Instagram, showing off her tiny black dress with a daring plunging neckline. The outfit flaunted her cleavage, while her blonde wispy butterfly layers framed her face perfectly as she sat in a car.
With a fierce gaze straight at the camera, Rexha showed off her smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick.
She kept her caption bold, writing, “Face card gonna put you in a coffin. ⚰️ Stay dead. B----.”
The next photo took a more playful turn, with the performer covering half her face with her hand, showing off her fresh ivory-colored nails and smiling as she looked away.
Then, the “I’m a Mess” singer leaned on a table inside a Medieval-inspired room, giving her followers a closer look at her chest. After that, she playfully tousled her hair, sharing a motivational quote that read, “Everything changes when you begin to love yourself.”
In the final shot, Rexha snapped a mirror selfie in another form-fitting black dress, highlighting her curves while looking absolutely stunning.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Of course, fans were losing it over the racy pics.
“Big eyes, small lips... These are the doll traits ❤️🙌🔥,” one fan commented, while another added, “Period!😌👏🏻 haha💗.”
“gorgeous 😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰,” a third supporter gushed.
“Can't wait for the new music!! You look 🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth raved.
And one follower guessed, “Yikes!!! New music tease 😭😭😭.”
While Rexha hasn’t dropped any details about new music yet, she took a moment recently to support Lady Gaga after she released her long-anticipated album Mayhem.
In a few posts shared on X, the pop star gave her thoughts on some of the standout tracks, including “Blade of Grass,” “LoveDrug,” “Zombie Boy” and “Vanish Into You.”
She couldn’t help but rave, “‘Blade of Grass’ is soooooo gooood.”
“And the story behind 'Blade of Grass'. Omg. I want a love like that,” she added.
Gaga’s interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe revealed that “Blade of Grass” was inspired by a special moment with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, just before he got down on one knee.
“Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day,” Gaga recalled. “We were in our backyard and I said, ‘Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger,’ and then I wrote ‘Blade of Grass’ because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that’s in the center of the backyard.”