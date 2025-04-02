or
Bebe Rexha Nearly Spills Out of Her Skimpy Black Dress in Hot New Photos

Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha turned heads in sultry new photos, rocking a racy black dress that showed off her curves.

April 2 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Bebe Rexha is absolutely killing it in her black dress!

The “Meant to Be” singer shared a sizzling carousel of photos on Instagram, showing off her tiny black dress with a daring plunging neckline. The outfit flaunted her cleavage, while her blonde wispy butterfly layers framed her face perfectly as she sat in a car.

With a fierce gaze straight at the camera, Rexha showed off her smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick.

She kept her caption bold, writing, “Face card gonna put you in a coffin. ⚰️ Stay dead. B----.”

The next photo took a more playful turn, with the performer covering half her face with her hand, showing off her fresh ivory-colored nails and smiling as she looked away.

Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Then, the “I’m a Mess” singer leaned on a table inside a Medieval-inspired room, giving her followers a closer look at her chest. After that, she playfully tousled her hair, sharing a motivational quote that read, “Everything changes when you begin to love yourself.”

In the final shot, Rexha snapped a mirror selfie in another form-fitting black dress, highlighting her curves while looking absolutely stunning.

Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Of course, fans were losing it over the racy pics.

“Big eyes, small lips... These are the doll traits ❤️🙌🔥,” one fan commented, while another added, “Period!😌👏🏻 haha💗.”

“gorgeous 😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰,” a third supporter gushed.

“Can't wait for the new music!! You look 🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth raved.

And one follower guessed, “Yikes!!! New music tease 😭😭😭.”

Source: @beberexha/Instagram

While Rexha hasn’t dropped any details about new music yet, she took a moment recently to support Lady Gaga after she released her long-anticipated album Mayhem.

In a few posts shared on X, the pop star gave her thoughts on some of the standout tracks, including “Blade of Grass,” “LoveDrug,” “Zombie Boy” and “Vanish Into You.”

Source: @beberexha/Instagram

She couldn’t help but rave, “‘Blade of Grass’ is soooooo gooood.”

“And the story behind 'Blade of Grass'. Omg. I want a love like that,” she added.

Gaga’s interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe revealed that “Blade of Grass” was inspired by a special moment with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, just before he got down on one knee.

“Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day,” Gaga recalled. “We were in our backyard and I said, ‘Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger,’ and then I wrote ‘Blade of Grass’ because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that’s in the center of the backyard.”

