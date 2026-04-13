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Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Backside in Sheer Daring Outfit: Photos

bebe rexha daring outfit backside photos
Source: MEGA; @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha stunned in a daring sheer black outfit on Instagram, as she flaunted her backside.

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April 13 2026, Updated 10:27 a.m. ET

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Bebe Rexha is turning up the heat once again.

The “I’m Good (Blue)” hitmaker took to Instagram to drop a series of sultry snaps, confidently showing off her curves in a daring black outfit that left little to the imagination. Posing in a sleek bathroom setting, Rexha rocked a sheer, backless ensemble that highlighted her figure — especially her backside — as she glanced over her shoulder.

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image of Bebe Rexha shared bold photos on Instagram.
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha shared bold photos on Instagram.

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Keeping her glam simple but striking, the blonde beauty styled her hair in a chic, tousled bob and kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit take center stage. The dramatic cut and sheer fabric gave fans a glimpse of her toned physique.

“I think it’s gonna be a Euro summer,” she captioned the post, teasing upcoming travels while serving confidence in every frame.

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Source: @beberexha/Instagram
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Of course, fans wasted no time jumping into the comments section.

“Pretty girl ❤️,” wrote Rita Ora.

Another added, “Sooo cool🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Gorgeous!!” a third shared.

“The 2nd pic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 omfg,” a fourth chimed in.

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image of The singer recently released a new song called 'New Religion.'
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

The singer recently released a new song called 'New Religion.'

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The eye-catching post comes just a month after the Grammy-nominated star, 36, dropped her high-energy dance track “New Religion” on March 6. The song serves as the latest single from her upcoming visual album Dirty Blonde, marking her first project as an independent artist in partnership with EMPIRE Distribution.

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image of Bebe Rexha said she feels 'happier' than ever.
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha said she feels 'happier' than ever.

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According to Rexha, she’s in a really good place right now.

“I feel amazing, honestly. I'm happy, finally. I see the light on the other side of the tunnel. It's getting a little scary there for a second. I'm happier than I've ever been, to be honest. Just to be surrounded by people that actually care about me, the energy is completely different,” she told People.

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image of The 'Say My Name' singer wore a sheer black outfit in photos.
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

The 'Say My Name' singer wore a sheer black outfit in photos.

She also opened up about how fans are reacting to her new music.

“They love it. They're excited. I feel like I got bullied into putting ‘New Religion’ out next. I love all the records. There are some records on this project that I'm dying for people to hear. Like, ‘The Way I Want You’ is one of my favorite songs, and it doesn't come out for a while. But there's several songs that I'm like, ‘I just can't wait.’ But if they're excited about ‘New Religion,’ I'm like, ‘Let them have it.’” Rexha explained. “I've been getting threats. They've been threatening me, but I love it… I don't love it. Let me revert that back before I get crazier threats.”

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