Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Backside in Sheer Daring Outfit: Photos

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Bebe Rexha is turning up the heat once again. The “I’m Good (Blue)” hitmaker took to Instagram to drop a series of sultry snaps, confidently showing off her curves in a daring black outfit that left little to the imagination. Posing in a sleek bathroom setting, Rexha rocked a sheer, backless ensemble that highlighted her figure — especially her backside — as she glanced over her shoulder.

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Source: @beberexha/Instagram Bebe Rexha shared bold photos on Instagram.

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Keeping her glam simple but striking, the blonde beauty styled her hair in a chic, tousled bob and kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit take center stage. The dramatic cut and sheer fabric gave fans a glimpse of her toned physique. “I think it’s gonna be a Euro summer,” she captioned the post, teasing upcoming travels while serving confidence in every frame.

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Of course, fans wasted no time jumping into the comments section. “Pretty girl ❤️,” wrote Rita Ora. Another added, “Sooo cool🔥🔥🔥🔥.” “Gorgeous!!” a third shared. “The 2nd pic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 omfg,” a fourth chimed in.

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Source: @beberexha/Instagram The singer recently released a new song called 'New Religion.'

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The eye-catching post comes just a month after the Grammy-nominated star, 36, dropped her high-energy dance track “New Religion” on March 6. The song serves as the latest single from her upcoming visual album Dirty Blonde, marking her first project as an independent artist in partnership with EMPIRE Distribution.

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Source: @beberexha/Instagram Bebe Rexha said she feels 'happier' than ever.

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According to Rexha, she’s in a really good place right now. “I feel amazing, honestly. I'm happy, finally. I see the light on the other side of the tunnel. It's getting a little scary there for a second. I'm happier than I've ever been, to be honest. Just to be surrounded by people that actually care about me, the energy is completely different,” she told People.

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Source: @beberexha/Instagram The 'Say My Name' singer wore a sheer black outfit in photos.