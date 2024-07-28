What Is Bebe Rexha's Net Worth? How the Outspoken Pop Star Made Her Millions
Bebe Rexha can afford a “Ferrari” with all the cash she's raked in!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the outspoken singer-songwriter is worth an estimated $8 million.
The blonde beauty, 34, began her solo career in 2013 when she was signed with Warner Bros. Records following her songwriting success.
Before dipping her toes into being a performer herself, Rexha penned Selena Gomez's "Glowing" and Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster," the latter of which was featured on the rapper’s fourth album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. The star additionally wrote and co-produced tracks for big names such as Pitbull, David Guetta, Bella Thorne, Iggy Azalea and Nick Jonas.
As for her own music career, Rexha released her fist single, "I Can't Stop Drinking About You," on March 21, 2014. The song reached number 22 on the charts, which led her to make her debut EP, I Don't Wanna Grow Up, in 2015.
In 2017, she released a documentary about her rise to stardom, Bebe Rexha: The Ride, which premiered on MTV.
By 2018, Rexha debuted her first album, Expectations, and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
Rexha then collaborated with some ultra-famous names for songs such as "No Broken Hearts" featuring Nicki Minaj, "Back to You" with One Direction member Louis Tomlinson and "The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody)" featuring Lil Wayne.
One of Rexha’s biggest hits, "Me, Myself & I," which included G-Eazy, peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the U.S. Pop Songs chart.
Despite having success while working with the rapper and producer, in June, she came after the 35-year-old on social media.
“@g_eazy you have my number,” Rexha wrote alongside a screenshot of a group chat, where she was asked about possibly collaborating with G-Eazy again.
“Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself, you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. ‘Cause I could go in on all the s------ things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit,” she continued.
Additionally, the songstress shared a photo of herself with Halsey, who had a romance with G-Eazy, alongside the caption: "Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy's career."
The beef between the duo may have stemmed from G-Eazy's performance of their song "Me, Myself & I" with Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016.
“I am still tight with G-Eazy. I didn’t know about the performance, to be honest,” Rexha said at the time while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I found it out last minute because they were scared I wasn’t going to clear it because that was bull … But I was a little shocked by him because I thought that he would let me know and I was upset by it.”
She continued, “Imagine you’re part of a song, and then I was just there and in the audience and they didn’t even let me know, so all I hear is, ‘Woo, it’s just me.’ And it’s on stage and I wish I would have known out of respect from G, but then I got a picture with Britney so I was happy.”