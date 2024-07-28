What Is Bebe Rexha's Net Worth? How the Outspoken Pop Star Made Her Millions

The blonde beauty, 34, began her solo career in 2013 when she was signed with Warner Bros. Records following her songwriting success.

Before dipping her toes into being a performer herself, Rexha penned Selena Gomez's "Glowing" and Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster," the latter of which was featured on the rapper’s fourth album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. The star additionally wrote and co-produced tracks for big names such as Pitbull, David Guetta, Bella Thorne, Iggy Azalea and Nick Jonas.