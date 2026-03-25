Makeup-Free Bebe Rexha Pops Out of Cleavage-Baring Black Bikini in Racy Photos From Miami Vacation

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Bebe Rexha turned up the heat with a sultry set of Miami snaps. The singer, 36, exposed her cleavage in a black bikini with gold shell lining while vacationing in Florida on Wednesday, March 25. Rexha shared a racy selfie spilling out of her swimsuit as she shielded herself from the sun underneath a towel.

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Source: @beberexha/Instagam Bebe Rexha vacationed in Miami, Fla.

The “I’m a Mess” artist paired her racy swim look with large black sunglasses and silver rings and bracelets. She wore the same bathing suit as she posed in front of palm trees and relaxed on a lounge chair. “Can you tell that the uv is 9?” Rexha captioned her photo dump. DJ duo Loud Luxury commented, “queen,” while several fans called the blonde beauty “so hot.”

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Bebe Rexha's Song Peaks at No.1 on U.K. Music Charts

Source: @beberexha/Instagam Bebe Rexha sizzled in new bikini photos.

Just three days prior, Rexha celebrated her song "New Religion" hitting No. 1 on the U.K.’s “Biggest Chart Show.” “I’m happy…I’ve always really wanted to have a true following in the U.K. I really love U.K. music, the U.K. fans, just the music, the artistry that comes out of there and the support,” she gushed. “I’m emotional, but I’m really happy, really excited. Best news ever in the morning.”

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What Inspired Bebe Rexha's New Song?

Source: @beberexha/Instagam Bebe Rexha's new music came out of a 'dark place.'

Rexha broke down the inspiration behind the tune in an emotional Instagram post on the day it dropped. “When I started this new era, I was in a dark place. I was frustrated, angry… and really depressed. I felt like I was in a cage and no matter how loud I screamed I was stuck. And I honestly didn’t know how I was going to break out of it,” she revealed. “So I went back to the one thing that has always made me feel something, dance music. When the bass hits your chest and you lose yourself in the music, nothing else matters. That’s where I felt free again.”

Source: @beberexha/Instagam Bebe Rexha recently released a new song titled 'New Religion.'