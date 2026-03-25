Makeup-Free Bebe Rexha Pops Out of Cleavage-Baring Black Bikini in Racy Photos From Miami Vacation
March 25 2026, Published 7:02 p.m. ET
Bebe Rexha turned up the heat with a sultry set of Miami snaps.
The singer, 36, exposed her cleavage in a black bikini with gold shell lining while vacationing in Florida on Wednesday, March 25.
Rexha shared a racy selfie spilling out of her swimsuit as she shielded herself from the sun underneath a towel.
The “I’m a Mess” artist paired her racy swim look with large black sunglasses and silver rings and bracelets.
She wore the same bathing suit as she posed in front of palm trees and relaxed on a lounge chair.
“Can you tell that the uv is 9?” Rexha captioned her photo dump.
DJ duo Loud Luxury commented, “queen,” while several fans called the blonde beauty “so hot.”
Bebe Rexha's Song Peaks at No.1 on U.K. Music Charts
Just three days prior, Rexha celebrated her song "New Religion" hitting No. 1 on the U.K.’s “Biggest Chart Show.”
“I’m happy…I’ve always really wanted to have a true following in the U.K. I really love U.K. music, the U.K. fans, just the music, the artistry that comes out of there and the support,” she gushed. “I’m emotional, but I’m really happy, really excited. Best news ever in the morning.”
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What Inspired Bebe Rexha's New Song?
Rexha broke down the inspiration behind the tune in an emotional Instagram post on the day it dropped.
“When I started this new era, I was in a dark place. I was frustrated, angry… and really depressed. I felt like I was in a cage and no matter how loud I screamed I was stuck. And I honestly didn’t know how I was going to break out of it,” she revealed. “So I went back to the one thing that has always made me feel something, dance music. When the bass hits your chest and you lose yourself in the music, nothing else matters. That’s where I felt free again.”
The pop star added, “'New Religion' is my love letter to music. My sanctuary. My salvation on the dance floor. It’s about remembering that music has always been there for me, through every high and every low. I’m beyond grateful that Faithless allowed me to use such an iconic dance record. That means more to me than you know. I can’t wait to perform this live. I can’t wait to hear it at festivals, in clubs, at parties, on the radio. But most of all, I can’t wait to share it with you. This one is from my heart. Love, Bebe.”