Beckham Family Feud Escalates: Romeo and Cruz Throw Shade at Brother Brooklyn's Wife Nicola Peltz
If it hasn't already, the Beckham family's feud may soon explode.
Social media shade between Romeo and Cruz Beckham and their brother Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, has been exposed amid rumored tensions between the famous siblings.
How Did Romeo and Cruz Beckham Shade Nicola Peltz?
An Instagram snub of Peltz from roughly one month ago has only now come to light after Brooklyn and Nicola skipped both of David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations recently.
On April 7, Cruz appeared to mock Nicola when he wrote, "so beautiful Romeo ✨" beneath a carousel of photos of the 22-year-old, some of which featured his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who is apparently at the center of the Beckham's animosity.
In response to the comment, Romeo simply replied with two laughing emojis.
Just two days prior, Nicola had left nearly the same message beneath an upload from Romeo's on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend of five years, Mia Regan, writing, "so beautiful Mia ✨."
Romeo and Mia split for good in February 2024, though it wasn't long before he began dating the British model's friend Kim sometime around November of last year.
Mia and Nicola grew close throughout the half-decade they spent both being romantically involved with Beckham brothers, and the Lola actress appeared to maintain an amicable bond with Romeo's ex even after their relationship's demise.
Why Are the Beckhams Feuding?
- Romeo Beckham Strips Down in Shirtless Sauna Pics Amid Drama With Brother Brooklyn
- Yolanda Hadid Claims Daughter Gigi Hadid's Beau Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her After Heated Argument, Singer Admits Family Is Divided
- 'It's All Bulls---': Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Debunks Rumors Her Family Is Concerned About the Architect's Marriage to Kanye West
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The social media shade is just one part of the Beckhams' rumored feud.
According to reports, Brooklyn and Nicola have distanced themselves from their family due to Romeo's relationship with Kim — whom the eldest brother allegedly had a brief romance with years ago.
While he supposedly doesn't care about his past with Kim, Brooklyn is said to be questioning her intentions as Romeo's partner. The situation has apparently left the siblings not on speaking terms.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Skip David's 50th Birthday
Due to alleged silence between Romeo and Brooklyn, the cooking content creator and his wife attempted to celebrate David's 50th birthday separately from the family, however, the dad-of-four refused.
As OK! previously reported, a source said David told Brooklyn and Nicola he would only see them for his special day if they came to his birthday party at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill on Saturday, May 3.
Instead, Brooklyn and Nicola were no-shows and left out of every family photo from the occasion.
The couple wasn't even mentioned in any of the captions, despite Victoria Beckham commonly shouting out her children if one of them are missing from pictures she posts on social media.