or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooklyn Beckham
OK LogoNEWS

Beckham Family Feud Escalates: Romeo and Cruz Throw Shade at Brother Brooklyn's Wife Nicola Peltz

beckham family feud shade nicola peltz romeo cruz brooklyn
By:

May 9 2025, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

If it hasn't already, the Beckham family's feud may soon explode.

Social media shade between Romeo and Cruz Beckham and their brother Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, has been exposed amid rumored tensions between the famous siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Romeo and Cruz Beckham Shade Nicola Peltz?

beckham family feud shade nicola peltz romeo cruz brooklyn
Source: @romeobeckham/Instagram

Romeo and Cruz Beckham appeared to shade Nicola Peltz on social media last month.

An Instagram snub of Peltz from roughly one month ago has only now come to light after Brooklyn and Nicola skipped both of David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations recently.

On April 7, Cruz appeared to mock Nicola when he wrote, "so beautiful Romeo ✨🩷" beneath a carousel of photos of the 22-year-old, some of which featured his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who is apparently at the center of the Beckham's animosity.

In response to the comment, Romeo simply replied with two laughing emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

beckham family feud shade nicola peltz romeo cruz brooklyn
Source: @mimimoocher/Instagram

Nicola Peltz commented on Romeo Beckham's ex Mia Regan's post in April.

Just two days prior, Nicola had left nearly the same message beneath an upload from Romeo's on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend of five years, Mia Regan, writing, "so beautiful Mia 🩷✨."

Romeo and Mia split for good in February 2024, though it wasn't long before he began dating the British model's friend Kim sometime around November of last year.

Mia and Nicola grew close throughout the half-decade they spent both being romantically involved with Beckham brothers, and the Lola actress appeared to maintain an amicable bond with Romeo's ex even after their relationship's demise.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Are the Beckhams Feuding?

MORE ON:
Brooklyn Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

beckham family feud shade nicola peltz romeo cruz brooklyn
Source: MEGA; @cruzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham are reportedly feuding over the latter's relationship with Kim Turnbull.

The social media shade is just one part of the Beckhams' rumored feud.

According to reports, Brooklyn and Nicola have distanced themselves from their family due to Romeo's relationship with Kim — whom the eldest brother allegedly had a brief romance with years ago.

While he supposedly doesn't care about his past with Kim, Brooklyn is said to be questioning her intentions as Romeo's partner. The situation has apparently left the siblings not on speaking terms.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Skip David's 50th Birthday

beckham family feud shade nicola peltz romeo cruz brooklyn
Source: MEGA

David Beckham allegedly refused to see his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, separate from his birthday party.

Due to alleged silence between Romeo and Brooklyn, the cooking content creator and his wife attempted to celebrate David's 50th birthday separately from the family, however, the dad-of-four refused.

As OK! previously reported, a source said David told Brooklyn and Nicola he would only see them for his special day if they came to his birthday party at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill on Saturday, May 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @victoriabeckham

Instead, Brooklyn and Nicola were no-shows and left out of every family photo from the occasion.

The couple wasn't even mentioned in any of the captions, despite Victoria Beckham commonly shouting out her children if one of them are missing from pictures she posts on social media.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.