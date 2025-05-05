David Beckham Refused to See Son Brooklyn and His Wife Nicola Peltz Before 50th Birthday Bash Amid Heated Family Feud
David Beckham isn't tolerating his son Brooklyn's behavior.
The famed soccer legend allegedly refused to see his eldest child and the 26-year-old's wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, separately from his 50th birthday party after the couple declined an invitation to attend the function due to rumored tensions between Brooklyn and his younger brother Romeo.
Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly flew to London last week with intentions of celebrating David's milestone birthday, however, when they tried to spend time with the dad-of-four privately, he refused, sources informed TMZ on Sunday, May 4.
David apparently gave his son and daughter-in-law an ultimatum, insisting he'd only see the duo if they came to his birthday party at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill on Saturday, May 3.
Brooklyn and Nicola declined the offer, instead sending David birthday wishes from afar, insiders claimed.
The eldest Beckham kid was left out of Victoria's post highlighting her husband's special day — further adding tensions to what appears to be an intense family feud.
"Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all ❤️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx," David's wife wrote on Sunday, tagging her three other children, sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, as well as daughter Harper, 13, alongside photos of the famous brood — minus Brooklyn.
After skipping David's 50th birthday celebration, Nicola faced a bit of backlash for reflecting on her own "core" family memories via Instagram on Saturday.
In the comments section of her post, defensive Beckham fans ridiculed her for seemingly not encouraging her husband to be involved in special moments with his loved ones.
"I’m sure your husband has core loving memories with his family growing up too," one hater snubbed, as another added, "I bet Brooklyn wishes he could create more memories with his family."
A third individual scolded: "You know memories are so precious. Don't rob your husband of that opportunity with his family, you will regret it."
Brooklyn's apparent estrangement from his family at the moment allegedly has to do with his brother Romeo's relationship with girlfriend Kim Turnbull — who allegedly used to be romantically involved with her boyfriend's older sibling at one point in time.
As OK! previously reported, the brothers are said to not be on "speaking terms" due to Brooklyn's lack of support of Romeo dating Kim.
TMZ sources insist Brooklyn's stance has nothing to do with jealousy, claiming he is simply doubting Kim's intentions as Romeo's partner.
Romeo appears unbothered by the drama, however, as he took to Instagram to call Kim his "world" after bringing her to David's birthday festivities over the weekend.