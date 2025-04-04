Family Feud Erupts: Brooklyn Beckham Not on 'Speaking Terms' With Brother Romeo Due to His Relationship With Kim Turnbull
It seems like the Beckham brothers are feuding.
Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly not on "speaking terms" with his younger sibling Romeo because he does not approve of the latter's relationship with girlfriend Kim Turnbull.
While one would think tensions have to do with Brooklyn apparently having a brief romance with Kim years ago, a source informed a news publication it has nothing to do with jealousy, as the oldest Beckham brother is happily married to Nicola Peltz-Beckham and simply is doubting the DJ and influencer's intentions as Romeo's partner.
The Beckham family raised eyebrows about a potential brewing feud after Brooklyn and his wife skipped out on a recent celebration ahead of their father David Beckham's 50th birthday next month.
According to the insider, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, refuse to be present at any public family events Kim, 23, is attending with Romeo, 22.
Romeo perhaps shaded his older brother in an Instagram upload shared on Wednesday, April 2, as he posted a group photo of the Beckham brood alongside the caption, "family is everything" — but did not tag Brooklyn or Nicola.
The spouses — who tied the knot in 2022 — also notably were absent from Brooklyn's mom Victoria Beckham's fashion show in March, as well as a recent soccer game outing in Los Angeles involving Kim, Romeo and his famous parents earlier this week.
Again, the confidante claimed their lack of attendance had to do with Kim's appearances at the events.
The feud reportedly erupted in December 2024, though the situation has only gotten worse since, per the source.
David and Victoria are not believed to be involved in the quarrel, as the insider insisted the parents-of-four — who also share a son Cruz, 20, and daughter, Harper, 13 — trust Kim around Romeo.
While Brooklyn doesn't appear to have an issue with Romeo himself, he simply doesn't approve of whom his younger brother is dating.
It seems Romeo isn't taking his sibling's advice in the slightest, as he re-posted a photo of him and Kim working out at an Alo gym facility via his Instagram Story on Thursday, April 3, just hours before news broke about the brothers' alleged feud.
The Beckhams have had their fair share of scandals in the past — with the most infamous controversy involving David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos in the early 2000s.
While accusations of David's extramarital relationship certainly put pressure on his marriage, the soccer star and Victoria never divorced and remain united spouses to this day.
TMZ spoke to a source about Brooklyn and Romeo allegedly feuding.