Nikki Garcia Trolled by Wrestler Becky Lynch Over Ex John Cena: 'You Can't See Him Anymore'

Becky Lynch isn’t just throwing punches in the ring — she’s making it personal. Lynch, 38, faced off against Nikki Garcia during the Monday, August 4 episode of Monday Night Raw, where the two traded fiery jabs — including one moment the announcers called a “cheap shot,” after Lynch referenced Garcia’s past engagement to John Cena.

Becky Lynch and Nikki Garcia Traded Blows

Source: MEGA Becky Lynch and Nikki Garcia came face-to-face in the wrestling ring.

Tensions boiled over when Lynch claimed Garcia’s role in Happy Gilmore 2 was “cut” from the final version of the film. Garcia, 41, quickly fired back, calling Lynch a “liar” and taking it a step further by adding, “You’re a liar — just like your husband,” referencing Lynch’s spouse, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. “Do not talk about me and my hot husband. Me and my hot husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all-time,” Lynch fired back, alluding to Cena, 48, by his iconic WWE catchphrase. “Wait a minute, at one point that would’ve been you and your — oh wait, you can’t see him anymore!” The crowd erupted in shock as Garcia shook her head and said, “Oh wow.” The segment ended with Lynch sucker punching Garcia before running out of the ring.

Nikki Garcia and John Cena Sparked Romance in 2011

Source: MEGA John Cena and Nikki Garcia were first romantically connected in 2012.

Garcia and Cena first sparked a romance in 2012 after he asked her out on a date. “The first opening line was, ‘Hey, do you want to go to dinner with me?’ and I was kind of like, ‘What? With me?’” she told TribLive Radio. “It just kind of started out like a dinner date, and I have to admit, we were friends for so many years, but then when you make it romantic, I couldn’t even say a word to him.”

Nikki Garcia and John Cena's Relationship Was Turbulent

Source: MEGA Nikki Garcia and John Cena's relationship hit several low points.

Their relationship hit various rough patches, including a tense moment where the Heads of State actor told Garcia that she “wasn’t even on the list” of people he’d consider to give power of attorney to if he were ever placed on life support. Garcia confirmed their ended engagement in April 2018, just weeks before their planned wedding date. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Nikki Garcia and John Cena Split in 2018

Source: MEGA Nikki Garcia and John Cena ended their relationship in 2018.