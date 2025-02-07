Seth Rollins Is 'Happy' Hulk Hogan Got Booed Out of the Arena During WWE's Monday Night Raw: 'I Love to See It'
WWE star Seth Rollins was elated when wrestling legend Hulk Hogan received heavy boos from the audience during Netflix's first episode of Monday Night Raw.
Soon after the 71-year-old wrestler appeared from the wings of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., the crowd began to audibly yell at him until he left the arena.
Speculations online linked the hostile reception to Hogan's association with former President Donald Trump.
Undertaker — another wrestling figure aligned with Trump — was also at the show, but the audience warmly welcomed him with overwhelming applause.
Rollins suggested that Hogan deserved the negative reaction given his past actions.
During an interview on Good Morning Football, Rollins stated, "I am all for people getting what they deserve. If you are getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it, alright? So, I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but, people get what they deserve; so I’m happy to see it. I love to see it."
Despite acknowledging Hogan's influence on his career and the wrestling industry as a whole, Rollins highlighted the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions.
"He’s the guy that got me into this industry, as far as love for professional wrestling, so I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from him, but I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet," he explained. "Maybe when he finally figures that out, might be able to move forward with our fans. So we’ll see."
- WWE Superstars 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan Take Over Circa Resort and Casino
- Ringless Nikki Garcia Breaks Cover for First Time Since Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest as She's Seen Boarding Private Jet With Her Son
- WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Admits 'Mental Health Is a Huge Part of Athletics': 'It's About Knowing When to Rest'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hogan, also known as Terry Bollea, admitted it's likely his right-wing political leanings that caused WWE fans to boo him mercilessly in his surprise return on the program’s Netflix debut.
In the appearance, his longtime manager, Jimmy Hart, stood behind Hogan while holding the American flag, a throwback to when Hogan defended America’s honor against the likes of the Iron Sheik and Iraqi sympathizer Sgt. Slaughter — but not even the ’80s and ’90s nostalgia could prevent the crowd’s animosity.
During a post-show interview, Pat McAfee told Hogan, "At the Intuit Dome, I don’t think any of us expected —"
"Oh, I did," Hogan interrupted.
"You did because of the political stuff? Or because of everything else?" McAfee asked.
"I think the politics had a whole lot to do with it, as you said," Hogan told the host.
He also claimed he expected to receive boos at Raw since it took place in Los Angeles, which voted blue in the election.
The star famously spoke at Trump's October rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.