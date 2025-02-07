Seth Rollins Is 'Happy' Hulk Hogan Got Booed Out of the Arena During WWE's Monday Night Raw: 'I Love to See It'

During an interview on Good Morning Football, Rollins stated, "I am all for people getting what they deserve. If you are getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it, alright? So, I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but, people get what they deserve; so I’m happy to see it. I love to see it."

Despite acknowledging Hogan's influence on his career and the wrestling industry as a whole, Rollins highlighted the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions.

"He’s the guy that got me into this industry, as far as love for professional wrestling, so I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from him, but I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet," he explained. "Maybe when he finally figures that out, might be able to move forward with our fans. So we’ll see."