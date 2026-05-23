Bella Hadid Bares Her Backside in Skimpy Swimsuit While Yachting in the French Riviera: Photos

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Bella Hadid left little to the imagination with her latest swimsuit snapshot. The model, 29, showed off her curves in a plunging white bathing suit on Friday, May 22, during a yacht trip in the French Riviera.

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Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid showed off her backside in sultry photos while yachting in the French Riviera.

Hadid took to her Instagram Stories and flaunted her look for all her fans to see. In one shot, the catwalk queen donned the one-piece alongside large black sunglasses, a beige bandana and chunky gold bracelets. She playfully poured a glass of champagne into her friend's glass while they partied on the boat.

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Bella Hadid Attended the Cannes Film Festival Recently

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid shared snapshots of herself and some friends partying on a yacht.

In another photo, she leaned over the railing and flaunted her trim backside as she peered out to the sea. One shot had Hadid looking through binoculars on the yacht while sipping on her cocktail and sitting on a soft white bed. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was in town to attend the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Hadid cruised the red carpet on May 20 and sported a custom-made Schiaparelli gown that was reminiscent of late actress Jane Birkin. The long-sleeved ivory dress had a low neckline that went down to her belly button and was full of beaded embroidered flowers. The gown's ruffles fell to the floor and she paired the outfit with large diamond earrings.

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Source: MEGA The model was in town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Birkin — who died in 2023 at the age of 76 — famously inspired the Hermès bag named after her. She wore a similar look to Hadid for the Union of the Artists Gala in Paris back in 1969 as her dress had the same detailed floral stitching. The runway star's health has also been a cause of concern lately. Her new photos came nine months after she was hospitalized due to Lyme disease. "I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," she wrote on an Instagram photo of herself lying in a hospital bed.

The Model Was Diagnosed With Lyme Disease in 2012

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid's new photos came months after her hospitalization.