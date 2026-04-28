Bella Hadid Flaunts Toned Body in Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photos After Health Woes
April 28 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Bella Hadid got a head start on summer with a sun-filled day aboard a boat.
In new photos posted on Monday, April 27, the model, 29, showed off her lean figure in a triangle-shaped red bathing suit top and matching thong as she soaked in rays.
Hadid sun-bathed on her back, with a gold bottle of her Orebella fragrance in hand.
Bikini-Clad Bella Hadid Shares Vacation Photos
The Victoria’s Secret Angel floated in the water and strolled along the sand as she promoted the perfume.
In one snapshot, Hadid covered up with a billowy white crop top, complemented by a long gold necklace, bangles and knotted earrings. Her hair was styled in a messy bun as she glanced off to the side and held the product up close to her face.
The photo dump was complete with several scenic photos and videos of the ocean and sand.
“Me and my babies first vacation together #body&hair🥲🤗😿they grow up so fast @orebella 🪷🐚🩵🤱🐬 ,” she captioned her post.
Hadid once again bared her toned body in a new Urban Beaches campaign for Prada, shared to her Instagram on April 23. The brunette beauty exposed her stomach in a black crop top and printed white floral skirt, accessorized with a black trench coat and beige handbag.
“Impossible beaches, personal oases, dreams of summer. Bella Hadid photographed on a beach, imagined within the metropolitan landscape,” the caption read.
Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, commented, “❤️looove.”
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- Bella Hadid's Mom Yolanda Calls Hospitalized Model a 'Survivor' as She 'Suffers in Silence' With Lyme Disease — Read Her Heartbreaking Tribute
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Bella Hadid Was Diagnosed With Lyme Disease
Bella’s latest sultry snaps come seven months after she was hospitalized due to Lyme disease.
"I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," she wrote on an Instagram photo of herself lying in a hospital bed at the time.
Yolanda called her a "❤️Lyme warrior," while sister Gigi added, "I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!"
Bella was initially diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. In 2023, she shared an update on her longtime medical battle.
Inside Bella Hadid's Lyme Disease Battle
“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself 🫶🏼Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this,” she wrote at the time. “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”
The star insisted to her fans that she is “okay” and “finally healthy.”
“I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, for the first time ever,” she expressed.