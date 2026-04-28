Bella Hadid Flaunts Toned Body in Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photos After Health Woes

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Bella Hadid got a head start on summer with a sun-filled day aboard a boat. In new photos posted on Monday, April 27, the model, 29, showed off her lean figure in a triangle-shaped red bathing suit top and matching thong as she soaked in rays. Hadid sun-bathed on her back, with a gold bottle of her Orebella fragrance in hand.

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Bikini-Clad Bella Hadid Shares Vacation Photos

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid is the founder of fragrance brand Orebella.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel floated in the water and strolled along the sand as she promoted the perfume. In one snapshot, Hadid covered up with a billowy white crop top, complemented by a long gold necklace, bangles and knotted earrings. Her hair was styled in a messy bun as she glanced off to the side and held the product up close to her face. The photo dump was complete with several scenic photos and videos of the ocean and sand. “Me and my babies first vacation together #body&hair🥲🤗😿they grow up so fast @orebella 🪷🐚🩵🤱🐬 ,” she captioned her post.

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Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid sun-bathed on a tropical vacation.

Hadid once again bared her toned body in a new Urban Beaches campaign for Prada, shared to her Instagram on April 23. The brunette beauty exposed her stomach in a black crop top and printed white floral skirt, accessorized with a black trench coat and beige handbag. “Impossible beaches, personal oases, dreams of summer. Bella Hadid photographed on a beach, imagined within the metropolitan landscape,” the caption read. Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, commented, “❤️looove.”

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Bella Hadid Was Diagnosed With Lyme Disease

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012.

Bella’s latest sultry snaps come seven months after she was hospitalized due to Lyme disease. "I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," she wrote on an Instagram photo of herself lying in a hospital bed at the time. Yolanda called her a "❤️Lyme warrior," while sister Gigi added, "I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!" Bella was initially diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. In 2023, she shared an update on her longtime medical battle.

Inside Bella Hadid's Lyme Disease Battle

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid was hospitalized with Lyme disease seven months ago.