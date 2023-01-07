Bella Hadid Flaunts Bikini Body In Sexy Scenic Photoshoot From Tropical Vacation

Model Bella Hadid found a scenic but sexy way to kick off 2023! The bombshell sent her fans belated New Year's wishes on Thursday, January 5, posting bikini-clad snaps to go with it.

"Happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you🌴🍀🌴🍀🌴," she captioned the set of pics, which show her working the camera in a white two-piece that displays her slim figure.