Bella Hadid Flaunts Bikini Body In Sexy Scenic Photoshoot From Tropical Vacation
Model Bella Hadid found a scenic but sexy way to kick off 2023! The bombshell sent her fans belated New Year's wishes on Thursday, January 5, posting bikini-clad snaps to go with it.
"Happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you🌴🍀🌴🍀🌴," she captioned the set of pics, which show her working the camera in a white two-piece that displays her slim figure.
In the images, the star waded through a shallow pool surrounded with lush greenery, but she didn't reveal the location of the gorgeous spot. It seems the pictures were taken during her and boyfriend Marc Kalman's recent trip, as she followed up with several tropical shots of palm trees and the beach.
Her most recent social media upload on Friday, January 6, referenced her struggles with depression and anxiety, as it read, "a positive mind leads to a positive life."
"We’re all guilty of our negative thoughts, but just a reminder moving into the new year … gratitude and love overpowers all," Hadid, 26, concluded.
The Victoria's Secret stunner continues to be candid about her mental health, previously sharing photos of herself crying, explaining, "when my mom or my doctor would ask how I was ... instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo."
"It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling," Hadid spilled in a January 2022 interview. "I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why."
The Kin Euphorics ambassador went on to reveal that sharing her story makes her feel "less lonely because I had a lot of people that have reached out saying, 'I feel that way too.'"
"Walking outside, being able to remember there are so many people going through things and have similar patterns to me, it makes me feel better," the cover girl stated. "I don’t know if that’s not what people want on Instagram, and that’s fine. I feel like real is the new real, and that’s what’s important to me."