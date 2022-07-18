Here Comes The Bride? Bella Hadid's Boyfriend Marc Kalman Sparks Engagement Rumors, Plans To Propose In The Fall: Report
Will Bella Hadid soon be a married lady? The supermodel's longtime boyfriend, Marc Kalman, reportedly wants to put a ring on her finger by the end of this year.
"Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall," an insider close to the couple spilled to Entertainment Tonight. "They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California."
"Bella and Marc Kalman are so happy together," the source went on to note. "Their relationship is going very well and things are serious. They have been together for a while and are truly in love."
"Bella's family loves Marc and Marc's family loves Bella. They think she is sweet, down to earth and genuine," the source said of the couple, who went public with their relationship in July 2021.
Although mostly tight-lipped about their romance, Hadid and Kalman have given their fans an occasional glimpse into their relationship via Instagram. The cover girl recently shared a sweet snap of herself and her man in a passionate lip lock on the streets of New York.
One commenter gushed, "I’m so happy seeing you happy❤️ you deserve everything beautiful and pure❤️ may you always glow with happiness my love ❤️," while another wrote, "Bella this if giving the chic artsy couple in a 90s romcom and I love it ❤️"
The art director has been spotted out with his lady and her family on several occasions. Kalman was in attendance for her sister Gigi Hadid's birthday celebrations in New York City in April along with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and younger brother Anwar Hadid.
As OK! previously reported, the couple met through mutual friends. Hadid was previously in a on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd from 2015-2021.
Kalman has collaborated with name-brand clients such as Milk Studios MADE Fashion Week, KNG Records and the eyewear brand Smoke x Mirrors. Some of his most notable work has been with artists like Travis Scott and Hayley Coupon.