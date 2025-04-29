Bella Hadid Exposes Her Nipples in Sheer Top While in NYC: Photos
Bella Hadid is letting it all hang out — literally!
The model, 28, was spotted out and about in New York City in late April wearing a sheer brown top with a folded off-the-shoulder neckline, which she tucked into a pair of light blue jeans. She finished off the look by wearing sunglasses and some jewelry.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from her outing!
Hadid was all smiles as she was spotted getting out of the car.
This is hardly the first time Hadid has exposed her assets.
The businesswoman returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.
The catwalk queen stunned in a Saint Laurent halter dress with matching heels for The Apprentice premiere in France.
Hadid was recently spotted at her sister Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday in New York City alongside several A-listers, including Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, , Will Arnett and more.
"ITS GIGI DAY EVERYONE SAY IT WITH ME HAPPPYYY 30th BIRTHDAYYYY JELENAAAA!!!🎉🫶🏼🎉🫶🏼🎉🫶🏼🎉🫶🏼🎉🫶🏼🎉🫶🏼🎉🫶🏼🎉🫶🏼," Bella, 28, captioned a photo of herself with her sister via Instagram.
Of course, Gigi loved the post, writing, "We be slaying the decades away❤️🔥💓❤️🔥❤️🔥💓❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥."
The siblings' mom, Yolanda Hadid, wrote, ❤️awwww baby what a beautiful words - I love you."
Others also showered Gigi with some birthday love.
One person wrote, "How rewarding it is for both of you to see each other growing and learning things together. ❤️," while another said, "The most beautiful two sisters everrrr❤️❤️❤️❤️."
While on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2024, the entrepreneur spoke about her bond with Gigi.
“It’s inevitable to fight, but it’s always to know [sic] you’re going to come back from it,” Bella said, adding that they're "best friends."
Bella also said they would steal each other's clothes and fight over music while growing up.
“She was a Swiftie, I loved Lil Wayne. That was really hard for the school drives,” Bella recalled.
However, Bella is now a fan of the Grammy winner, 35. “Taylor’s amazing and she’s just the most humble, sweet, adorable human being,” Bella gushed about her sister's bestie.