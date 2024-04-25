Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Sends Photo With Bradley Cooper to Mom Donna After Double Date With Actor and Gigi Hadid
Did Taylor Swift and her BFF Gigi Hadid successfully make their boyfriends besties?!
Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, revealed her son recently went on a double date with his girlfriend, Gigi, and the model's boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, and enjoyed himself enough to send his mama a picture of the A-list squad's outing.
Donna shared the information while speaking with a news publication at QVC's first-ever Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 24.
Bradley was also at the event with his mom, Gloria, however, Donna already was aware of his attendance prior to the A Star Is Born actor's arrival.
"Travis told me you were going to be here," she informed Bradley upon greeting him, according to the news outlet.
Explaining how the Kansas City Chiefs tight end found out about the Maestro star's involvement in the event, Donna said the topic came up after Travis sweetly sent a photo to his mom of himself and Taylor having fun while on a double date on the beach in Carmel, Calif., with Bradley and his girlfriend — who has been a close pal of the "Love Story" singer for at least a decade.
As Travis' girlfriend, Taylor has already seemed to win over the heart of Donna, who heartwarmingly revealed she already listened to all of the new songs on the 14-time Grammy winner's new album The Tortured Poets Department — which the pop star released as a double album with the addition of 15 more tracks under the title The Anthology.
"I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released," Donna adorably admitted. "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."
- Donna Kelce Plans to Ask Taylor Swift Which Songs on 'The Tortured Poets Department' Are About Son Travis Kelce: 'I Know There's a Few'
- Machine Gun Kelly Refuses to Say Anything 'Mean' About Pal Taylor Swift: 'She's a Saint'
- 'Truly F------ Crazy': Kim Kardashian Fans Demand She 'Grow Up' After Posting Old Image With Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Two of the songs Donna played when the album was released on Friday, April 19, are highly believed to be about her son's relationship with the superstar.
Based on their telling lyrics, fans strongly speculated "The Alchemy" and "So High School" describe Taylor's feelings for Travis and their movie-like love story.
"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league' / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," Taylor sings in "The Alchemy," seemingly in reference to Travis passionately greeting her on the field after his Super Bowl win back in February.
Travis already had given the album a listen prior to its release, with a source telling the news publication: "He is always in awe of her."
People spoke to Donna about her son's recent double date with Taylor, Bradley and Gigi, as well as a source regarding the NFL star's reaction to his girlfriend's new album.