Bella Hadid Stuns in See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival: Photos

bellahadidseethroughpp
Source: Mega
By:

May 21 2024, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

Bella Hadid made jaws drop at the Cannes Film Festival.

The supermodel, 27, walked the Monday, May 20, red carpet for the premiere of The Apprentice in a sheer Saint Laurent dress that showed off her perfectly toned physique.

bella hadid cannes
Source: Mega

Hadid was all smiles as she strutted past photographers in the tan see-through number from the fashion house's fall 2024 collection.

Despite the headline-making outing, the cover girl has taken a step back from public life in recent months to better her mental and physical health.

"One day, I woke up and just saw something on Instagram. I knew I needed to make changes in my life to become happy with myself, so I chose to go through this journey," she explained in a recent interview.

bella hadid cannes
Source: Mega

Bella Hadid wore a see-through Saint Laurent dress at the Cannes Film Festival.

"I went through a lot of things mentally, and at one point, it got pretty dark. I'm a sensitive person and going through pain is the only way to grow," Hadid noted of her journey with depression and anxiety.

In addition, the brunette beauty has been transparent with the world about her Lyme disease diagnosis and how deeply it's affected every aspect of her life. "The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼," she captioned a slew of snaps showing a glimpse into her battle in August 2023.

bella hadid cannes
Source: Mega

Bella Hadid has been transparent about her battle with Lyme disease.

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain," Hadid continued.

Despite the grueling healing process, the runway star is grateful she's able to receive best care possible. "To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, ♥️ and 2: I wouldn't change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I'm in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today," she wrote to her followers.

bellahadidcannes
Source: Mega

Bella Hadid showed her gratitude for the excellent medical care she received.

Source: OK!

"I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co infection [sic] treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I'm able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever," Hadid revealed.

Advertisement

