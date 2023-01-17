Bella Hadid Flaunts Flawless Figure In Drool-Worthy Lingerie — Photos
It only took Bella Hadid 16 days to drop the hottest photos of 2023, as the supermodel absolutely stunned as the star of Victoria’s Secret’s 2023 Valentine’s Day campaign.
In photos obtained by OK! on Monday, January 16, Hadid looked pretty in pink as she flaunted her flawless figure.
The brunette bombshell showed off her long legs in two different lingerie looks, both featuring jaw-dropping designs of desirable lace detail.
For the photoshoot, Hadid wore her hair in a dramatic blow-out style and flashed her pearly white teeth at the cameras to complete the perfect pictures.
While the campaign launched one month before the romantic holiday, the stunning images come just over one week after the 26-year-old kicked off 2023 with a series of snaps from her recent tropical vacation with longtime lover Marc Kalman.
"Happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you🌴🍀🌴🍀🌴," Hadid wrote on Thursday, January 5, as she put her snatched physique on display.
Fans flooded the Kin Euphorics ambassador's comments section to return the warm wishes, with one admirer writing, "Happy New Year. I literally wish you all the best and wish you success always. Every year I will support you with everything❤️," as another added, "God bless you and may your year be everything you need and want 🙏❤️."
Support for the supermodel comes as Hadid simultaneously shined light on recent struggles with depression and anxiety, as OK! previously reported.
"We’re all guilty of our negative thoughts, but just a reminder moving into the new year … gratitude and love overpowers all," the 2016 "Model of the Year" expressed on Instagram alongside a quote that read "a positive mind leads to a positive life," on Friday, January 6.
Hadid has stayed candid about her ongoing mental health battle, as during an interview in January 2022, the It Girl confessed, "when my mom or my doctor would ask how I was ... instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo."
"It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling," the beauty queen revealed at the time of why she shared tearful shots. "I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why."