Lunch & The City! Sarah Jessica Parker Enjoys Rare Afternoon Outing With Son James

Parker was either trying to escape the frigid NYC temperatures or attempting to keep her identity disclosed from the public, as she only had her hands and half of her face exposed beneath her layered-up look.

The Sex and the City star sported a pair of light-wash jeans, heeled black booties and a black puffer coat zipper entirely up to her chin. Parker finished off her ensemble with a gray winter hat pulled all the way down to cover the top rim of her black sunglasses, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.