Lunch & The City! Sarah Jessica Parker Enjoys Rare Afternoon Outing With Son James
Sarah Jessica Parker and her 20-year-old son, James Broderick, bundled up for some quality bonding time in New York City over the weekend.
The dynamic duo stepped out for a rare lunch date at Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen before walking side by side back home while participating in seemingly casual conversation.
Parker was either trying to escape the frigid NYC temperatures or attempting to keep her identity disclosed from the public, as she only had her hands and half of her face exposed beneath her layered-up look.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER & HUSBAND MATTHEW BRODERICK ATTEND 'SOME LIKE IT HOT' BROADWAY PREMIERE WITH ALL 3 CHILDREN
The Sex and the City star sported a pair of light-wash jeans, heeled black booties and a black puffer coat zipper entirely up to her chin. Parker finished off her ensemble with a gray winter hat pulled all the way down to cover the top rim of her black sunglasses, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Broderick, on the other hand, didn't feel the need to cover his face at all, as he kept his black jacket unzipped and layered over a classic red hooded sweatshirt. His comfy 'fit was completed with black joggers and white sneakers.
Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick's son held tightly onto the pair's leftovers. The parents-of-three's twin daughters — Tabitha and Marion, 13 — didn't appear to join their mom and brother for the afternoon outing.
- Sarah Jessica Parker & Husband Matthew Broderick Attend 'Some Like It Hot' Broadway Premiere With All 3 Children
- Sarah Jessica Parker Films 'And Just Like That' Season 2 In NYC After Grieving Loss Of Her Stepfather
- Sarah Jessica Parker Pens Touching Tribute To Son On His 20th Birthday As She Mourns Stepfather's Death
Parker and Broderick's sweet lunch date comes more than two months after the And Just Like That... star celebrated the end of her eldest child's teenage years.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER FILMS 'AND JUST LIKE THAT' SEASON 2 IN NYC AFTER GRIEVING LOSS OF HER STEPFATHER
"It was 20 years ago today…The plates shifted," the award-winning actress wrote for her son's birthday on October 28, 2022, alongside a series of throwback photos. "All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors."
"Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories," Parker continued to express on her kid's special day. "In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives."
"Happy birthday my son. I love you so. Xxx, Mama," the heartwarming post concluded.
Hollywood Life obtained photos of Parker and her son.